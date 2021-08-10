Hunted Named 2021 Grand Marshal

The Gladiolus Festival Association is proud to announce that Garry Hunte was chosen to be our 2021 Grand Marshal and will be honored in Saturday’s 3 PM Grand Street parade. Garry retired from the Glad Fest Board after being a member for 40 years. He was the parade marshal for somewhere around 25 years, he also served as treasurer for many years. When asked how he got involved, he said that when he was about 22 or 23 years old and his dad owned the Union 76 station at Dixie and 4th streets, they entered the window decorating contest during the Glad Fest. He wasn’t happy that the judges didn’t get out of their car to look at the window when judging and he went and talked to the chairman of the event. After the festival, he was approached by Ova Parish and another board member and was asked to come to the next meeting. He was elected treasurer at that meeting and when he was leaving the meeting, he heard some of the older board members talking and asking each other who is Garry Hunte?