Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hunted Named 2021 Grand Marshal

By Editor
momenceprogressreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gladiolus Festival Association is proud to announce that Garry Hunte was chosen to be our 2021 Grand Marshal and will be honored in Saturday’s 3 PM Grand Street parade. Garry retired from the Glad Fest Board after being a member for 40 years. He was the parade marshal for somewhere around 25 years, he also served as treasurer for many years. When asked how he got involved, he said that when he was about 22 or 23 years old and his dad owned the Union 76 station at Dixie and 4th streets, they entered the window decorating contest during the Glad Fest. He wasn’t happy that the judges didn’t get out of their car to look at the window when judging and he went and talked to the chairman of the event. After the festival, he was approached by Ova Parish and another board member and was asked to come to the next meeting. He was elected treasurer at that meeting and when he was leaving the meeting, he heard some of the older board members talking and asking each other who is Garry Hunte?

www.momenceprogressreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#Grand Marshal#Street Parade#Hunted#The Glad Fest Board#Union 76#Dixie#Ova Parish#Baker Taylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
Herscher, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Herscher announces Labor Day Parade's Grand Marshal

HERSCHER — The Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day Parade Committee announced that John Branz has been selected as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Herscher Grand Labor Day Parade. Branz grew up in Saunemin, the son of the late Genevieve and Kenneth Branz, and graduated from Saunemin...
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

Kearney's Alan Kegley state fair parade grand marshal

KEARNEY — Alan Kegley of Kearney will serve as the grand marshal at the Nebraska State Fair celebration parade at 6 p.m. Sept. 2. Kegley has been involved with the 4-H Sales Committee. He has served as vice president of the Buffalo County Fair Board and a voting delegate for the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers. He is a board member for the Gateway Farm Expo.
Elk City, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Hasenoehrl to serve as Elk City Days grand marshal

ELK CITY — “I never met a stranger. I can strike up a conversation with anyone, no matter their age,” laughed Wayne Hasenoehrl. Hasenoehrl, 83, will serve as the Elk City Days grand marshal for 2021. He is known by his nickname, “Cross Threads” or just “Threads” to many. Born...
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Molls humbled by Hammond Heartland Days Grand Marshal honor

Grand Marshals usually have a reaction of surprise and disbelief upon receiving notification. For Harold and Lenore Moll, the 2021 Hammond Heartland Days recipients, similar feelings arose. “I was a little overwhelmed,” said Harold. Added Lenore: “I broke into tears.”. The pair recently celebrated its 65th wedding anniversary last December,...
Friendsville, MDWVNews

Hicks to serve as grand marshal of Friendsville Days Parade

FRIENDSVILLE — Local historian and “treasure to the community” Ina Hicks of Friendsville will serve as the grand marshal of the annual Friendsville Days Parade at noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Born in 1930 along the Youghiogheny River, Hicks was raised swimming, climbing and exploring in Friendsville. She is currently the...
Adena, OHHarrison News-Herald

Adena Heritage Days returns with new queen and grand marshal

ADENA—After a year off and COVID-19 interfering with many functions, Adena’s Heritage Days is back, and it kicks off Friday, Aug. 13; the traditional Saturday parade and some pomp and circumstance are on the agenda. The 92-year-old Jeanne Donley of Adena has been crowned queen this year, with Dirk Harkins as the grand marshal. But Harkins will be conducting his master of ceremony responsibilities a little different than years past. He looks at it as an honor to be tabbed the grand marshal of Heritage Days and represent all first responders.
Anita, IAswiowanewssource.com

Andrews Sisters Named Grand Marshals In Memory of Former Tribune Owner

ANITA – As a tribune to Gene Andrews, former owner of the Anita Tribune, his daughters, Dana Larsen and Deanna Andrews, who now run the paper, were named Grand Marshals for the Whaletown Celebration in his memory. The celebration starts tonight and continues throughout the day on Saturday. Andrews passed...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Grand marshals selected to lead celebration at Reading Pride Festival

The grand marshals of the Reading Pride Festival have been selected. Reading Pride Celebration announced Thursday that the group has chosen City Councilwoman Donna Reed and Dr. Ashley Brandt, the director of the gender affirming medical and surgical program at Reading Hospital, to lead the festivities. As part of their...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Public asked to vote for one of six Broomfield Days grand marshal nominees

Aug. 4—The vote for the Broomfield Days grand marshal is in the public's hands. The pandemic forced last year's Broomfield Days to be held virtually, but this year's event is scheduled to be in-person on Sept. 18. The grand marshal "is a crucial part of the Broomfield Days Parade, riding in one of the front cars with their family," the Broomfield Days webpage reads. "This person will be recognized on stage and have the best view in town, watching the parade from the stage."
Politicswallowa.com

Flora silversmith honored by grand marshal selection

FLORA — Thirty-five years ago, Larry Bacon attended a spur-makers school in Idaho. The classes, which were in Nampa in 1986, were to take four weeks, but Bacon, a Flora resident, attended for just a week due to matters that needed tended to on his home farm. “I asked if...
Marshall, TXktbb.com

Marshall announces grand opening for Pet Adoption Center

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall announces the upcoming grand opening ceremony of the newly-built Marshall Pet Adoption Center on E. Travis Street. According to a news release, the MPAC will provide the vital space needed to care for the animals in the community. Officials say the city is proud to have gone from having one of the oldest animal shelters in the state to one of the newest. The community is invited to the ceremony beginning at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 9. It will feature a ribbon-cutting, special speakers, and the opportunity to see the completed MPAC, according to the release.
Illinois StatePosted by
The News-Gazette

Carle pediatrician to be one of 11 grand marshals in state fair kickoff parade

SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Brent Reifsteck, a Carle Health pediatrician, will serve as one of the grand marshals of the Twilight Parade that kicks off the Illinois State Fair today. This year’s parade will honor health care workers who have helped keep Illinois safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 11 of them from around the state serving as grand marshals, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
PoliticsPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Announces Edith Harrington as Bicentennial Inaugural Parade Grand Marshal

Governor Mike Parson announced Edith Harrington, a World War II United States Cadet Nurse Corps member, as the 2021 Bicentennial Inaugural Parade Grand Marshal on Sept. 18. "We are excited and grateful that Ms. Harrington has agreed to be the Parade Marshal for our historic Bicentennial Inaugural Parade," Governor Parson said. "Ms. Harrington served her country honorably and cared for our military service members during WWII, and she represents some of the best qualities an American and a Missourian can have. On September 18, we hope Missourians from all across the state will join us to celebrate 200 years of Missouri history."
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Marshalls holds Murray grand opening Thursday

MURRAY – Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with more than 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, will open at Shoppes of Murray on Thursday, Aug. 5. Marshalls shoppers in Murray will find an “amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more,” company representatives said.
Food & DrinksThe Post and Courier

County Council vice chairman purchases Dave's Grill & Grocery

The purchase of Dave’s Grill & Grocery in Couchton is the start of what Andrew Siders hopes will be something much bigger. “I plan to grow this one and then start doing more Dave’s stores,” he said. “This will be the beginning of a chain. I have in my mind 10 stores throughout the state, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
CharitiesSFGate

The Open Library Foundation Adds Three Board Members

New Board Members Bring a Variety of Experiences to the Open Library Foundation. The Open Library Foundation has named three new members to its Board. The Foundation Leadership represents institutions, library vendors and services providers from around the globe. The new Board Members are Agnese Galeffi, from the Library System of Sapienza University in Rome, Italy; Nancy Kirkpatrick, the Executive Director and CEO of OhioNet; and Liu (Keven) Wei, the Deputy Director of Shanghai Library and Institute of Scientific and Technological Information of Shanghai.
Businesssouthjerseylocalnews.com

Liberty Bell Bank names Liz Thomas to advisory board

EVESHAM >> John W. Breda, President and CEO of Liberty Bell Bank, A Division of The Bank of Delmarva, along with John Herring, New Jersey Market President of Liberty Bell Bank recently announced the addition of Liz Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of Thomas/Boyd Communications, to its Advisory Board. “We are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy