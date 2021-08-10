Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

With state funding on the line, Cy-Fair ISD officials hopeful for enrollment growth in 2021-22

By Danica Lloyd
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials in Cy-Fair ISD are “conservatively” projecting an enrollment of 116,105 students in the 2021-22 school year. While this is slightly more than the 115,798 students enrolled by the end of last school year, it still falls short of prepandemic levels. Before the start of the 2020-21 academic year, district...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Mental Health#Homelessness#Cy Fair Isd#Chromebooks#Esser Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Caldwell, TXNews Channel 25

Some homeschooling parents enroll students at Caldwell ISD

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Enrollment was down for many schools, as many parents took the home-schooling route during the pandemic. But this coming school year, Caldwell ISD is seeing those enrollment numbers pick back up. Lane Anderson has been homeschooled ever since Caldwell ISD students were released spring break 2020...
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene ISD won’t contact trace, ‘remote conferencing’ to replace remote learning for quarantined students in 2021-22

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees met Thursday to discuss health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 school year. District leaders say some things will be similar to last year, such as screening protocols for those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, COVID-19 testing, sanitizing classrooms, social distancing and hand hygiene.
EducationBrenham Banner-Press

Burton ISD adapting as enrollment rises

Many areas throughout Burton ISD will look different when students return to classrooms on Aug. 18. During the summer, crews completed a variety of projects, including floor repairs, room renovations and the installation of a new freezer for the cafeteria as well as routine maintenance.
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

Robinson Unit 2 Release “Back to School” Plan

(Undated) – School boards across the county will meet Monday for the final time before the start of the current school year. The “marquee” topic will be their respective “Back to School” plans, in the light of Governor, J.B. Pritzker’s recent mask mandate. On August 4th the Governor issued Executive Order 2021-18 which requires the wearing of masks inside PreK-12 schools by all students, staff, and visitors over the age of 2. According to their “Back to School” plan, Robinson Unit 2 will comply with all directives from the governor, general assembly, IDPH, ISBE, local Board of Health or other entity or agency with authority to issue directives to public schools. In short, masks are required for everyone inside the schools and for the driver and all passengers on Unit 2 school buses. To see the “Back to School” plan in its entirety click the link below.
Conroe, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD announces free lunches for 2021-22 school year

Conroe ISD announced healthy school lunch options will be available to all students for the 2021-22 academic year Aug. 3. According to a news release from CISD, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year. No application or eligibility is required for the upcoming academic year, although the news release stated income eligibility requirements will likely resume in the 2022-23 academic year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy