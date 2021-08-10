Katelin E. Fawkes

Katelin E. “Katie” Fawkes, 36 of Brielle, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2021. Katie was born and raised in Brielle. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School, Monmouth University and received her masters at Monmouth University. Katie was a paraprofessional at Brielle Elementary for three years. She had worked.
Diane Lovgren Mouton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 7, 2021, after suffering complications from a fall. She was born in Point Pleasant in 1952, the first of six children to Madeline and James Lovgren. She attended Saint Mary’s Academy in Lakewood through eighth grade, after which.
Barbara J. Drozd Griggs, 78, of Lakewood, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Born in Bayonne to the late Roman and Anna Drozd, she was raised there and lived in Point Pleasant for nearly fifty years until moving to Lakewood. Barbara was a graduate of...
Michael Nicusanti, 57, of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away on July 30 at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick. Michael worked as a sales representative for B&A Associates in Woodbridge for the past nine and a half years. He was born in Paterson and raised in West Paterson and lived.
Sherrie Stevens Kulaszewski, 50, of Spring Lake, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Friday, July 30, 2021. Sherrie was born on January 2, 1971, in Neptune to her loving parents Elaine and Walter. Sherrie grew up in Wall, and graduated Wall High School in 1989. Sherrie then attended...
Mary Sweeney Hall of Belmar and formerly of South Orange passed away peacefully on Sunday August 1 with loving family at her side. Mary was born in Newark to her parents Hugh and Mary [Gallagher] Sweeney. She often fondly reminisced about growing up with her six siblings on Bergen Street and.
John G. LaSpina [Johnny Babes], 81, of Metedeconk, Brick, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 after a seven-month battle with liver cancer. Born and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark to the late Thomas and Josephine LaSpina where he lived until moving to the Point Pleasant area in 1965 to start his.
