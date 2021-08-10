Veronica Julia O’Leary

Veronica Julia [nee Cull] O’Leary, RN, 78, of East Norriton, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, after raising her family in Erie, Pennsylvania, she moved to Spring Lake, eventually retiring in Deltaville, Virginia before moving to Pennsylvania this year. Ronnie...
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00.
The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies.
The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998.
Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com.
Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December.
Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations.
For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.
BRADLEY BEACH — A workshop meeting held at the Bradley Beach Borough Hall on Aug. 10 reviewed possible next steps for the former United Methodist Church building at 319 LaReine Avenue. The property was purchased by the borough last year for $1.5 million. Initially, community leaders hoped to transform the...
Diane Lovgren Mouton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 7, 2021, after suffering complications from a fall. She was born in Point Pleasant in 1952, the first of six children to Madeline and James Lovgren. She attended Saint Mary’s Academy in Lakewood through eighth grade, after which.
MANASQUAN — Longtime Manasquan High School teacher Harry Harvey launched his debut novel, “The Summer My Grandmother’s Lawn Tried to Kill Me,” at BookTowne last week. An excited crowd with books in hand lined up along Main Street for the sold out launch party and book signing on Thursday, Aug. 5.
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association [MBIA] recently dedicated two handicap accessible tables at Elks Beach. The tables are situated on a patio area made up of hard surface tiles that were installed last summer to enhance handicap accessibility at the beach. The project was spearheaded by Manasquan Elks Lodge 2534.
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Elementary School on Route 71 was the site of a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, open to the public, on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “It went very, very well. We had 38 people registered and we actually had 38 vaccinated,” said Peg Huie, who is a vulnerable population outreach coordinator [VPOC] for the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission No. 1, which sponsored the clinic. Those who got the shot were a mix of students and adults, including senior citizens, Ms. Huie said.
Barbara J. Drozd Griggs, 78, of Lakewood, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Born in Bayonne to the late Roman and Anna Drozd, she was raised there and lived in Point Pleasant for nearly fifty years until moving to Lakewood. Barbara was a graduate of...
EAST BRUNSWICK — New Jersey students in grade K through 12 will have to start school wearing face masks under a state mandate announced Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy, who cited the “rampant” spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Speaking from Memorial Middle School in East Brunswick, the governor said,...
Mary Sweeney Hall of Belmar and formerly of South Orange passed away peacefully on Sunday August 1 with loving family at her side. Mary was born in Newark to her parents Hugh and Mary [Gallagher] Sweeney. She often fondly reminisced about growing up with her six siblings on Bergen Street and.
Michael Nicusanti, 57, of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away on July 30 at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick. Michael worked as a sales representative for B&A Associates in Woodbridge for the past nine and a half years. He was born in Paterson and raised in West Paterson and lived.
Sherrie Stevens Kulaszewski, 50, of Spring Lake, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Friday, July 30, 2021. Sherrie was born on January 2, 1971, in Neptune to her loving parents Elaine and Walter. Sherrie grew up in Wall, and graduated Wall High School in 1989. Sherrie then attended...
Whether you stick to a classic cup of vanilla ice cream or are adventurous enough to try three-pound cookie milkshakes, Jersey Shore ice cream parlors have a treat for you. In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, the team at Night & Day has compiled a list of the must-hit ice cream shops in Monmouth and Ocean County. So, next time you’re embracing the summer heat and in the mood for a cool treat, try one of these exquisite ice cream locations.
MANASQUAN — The annual Fireman’s Fair presented by Volunteer Engine Co. 2 returned to Manasquan on Tuesday night, kicking off five nights of fun with First Responders Night and a parade of firetrucks down Main Street. The fair, held at Mallard Park, is open to residents and visitors from 6...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach High School alum Caleb Fisher will be inducted into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame later this fall. Mr. Fisher, a 2003 graduate, will be honored as the 2021 Emerging Leader during a luncheon scheduled in September. Mr. Fisher, owner of Rusty Bird...
BELMAR — The death of Salvatore Marchese, 66, to many the face of Belmar’s business community, has left a hole in the borough that he called home for nearly two decades. Perhaps there is nowhere in Belmar that his absence is more felt than at his hair salon on 10th Avenue, Salon Marsal. In a bid to keep his legacy alive, workers say they will continue to keep the salon open after Mr. Marchese’s death.
BELMAR — For decades, the Belmar First Aid Squad’s 1938 ambulance carried patients who needed medical attention to safety. On Friday, Ford Motor Company picked up the historic vehicle to take to its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, with the ambulance’s final mission being to carry the legacy of the first independent volunteer first aid squad to the masses.
BELMAR — The state’s social media challenge to encourage residents to get vaccinated was won by Belmar’s resident funny man, John Walsh. The 30-second video clip featuring individuals talking about why they got vaccinated, with a comedic twist, was announced on Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy during a coronavirus press briefing.
