Anita and Norton Waltuch Demonstrate Support of Boca Raton’s “Keeping the Promise” Capital Campaign with Million Dollar Gift

Donors Will Be Recognized in New Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion. August 10, 2021 – Boca Raton residents Anita and Norton Waltuch have graciously added another seven-figure gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their $1 million donation is one of many seven- and eight-figure donors to the campaign that has already raised $210 million toward its goal.