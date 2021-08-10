Cancel
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard defend 'waiting for the stink' comments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDax Shepard and Kristen Bell defend recent comments made about "waiting for the stink" in relation to bathing their children. HLN's Melissa Knowles reports.

