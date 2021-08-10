In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

That in essence is the question posed today by Global Gaming Business, in an excellent article by Marjorie Preston. And if GGB is querying the viability of the Nipponese casino market you know things are bad. Even normally bullish Brendan Bussman tempers his optimism with caution as regards the 30% tax on casino revenues, saying “any time you have a tax rate at that level across the board on slots and tables, it’s difficult for any operator to make the numbers make sense. You could say the same thing about Chicago, which is a 40 percent effective tax rate. That’s why everybody’s pulled out of Chicago.”