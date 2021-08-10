Musikfest fans return to live concerts by the tens of thousands

It was a typical humid August night for Musikfest-goers on August 9th in Bethlehem, PA. Shinedown entered the stage a little after 8:45pm with high energy that was met equally by their adorning fans! Lead singer Brent Smith sounded amazing with powerful vocals. They opened with a strong performance of “Cut the Cord.” Yet ironically it wasn’t enough for their fans to just be in the moment. Many fans felt the need to document this memory with their phones, taking pictures and videos of the show. For many fans, this was their first live performance since COVID. Shinedown performed all of their best hits with explosive power such as “Diamond Eyes,” “Unity,” “ Enemies,” and “Monsters.” They performed “45” with an energy and passion that only Brent could deliver live and the fans were enthralled. The pyrotechnics added to the excitement of the show causing a few crowd-pleasing shockwaves for their fans during a number of songs.