Music

Musikfest fans return to live concerts by the tens of thousands

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people have returned for this year’s all-live Musikfest in Bethlehem. That’s despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in Northampton County. Last year’s shows were mostly virtual due to the pandemic, and fans say it just wasn’t the same. Melissa Whitman has been coming to Musikfest since she...

