Christina Applegate reveals she was diagnosed with MS

The actress shared the news of her diagnosis on Twitter.

This morning, actress Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate announced the news on her Twitter account and said she was officially diagnosed a few months ago.

The former child star of Married...With Children and Anchorman and current star of Dead To Me on Netflix asked for privacy as she deals with her health.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she tweeted. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis (often referred to as MS), is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord, and primarily attacks the central nervous system. It's also considered an autoimmune disease, as the immune system in MS patients can attack its own healthy cells.

Early signs and symptoms of MS can vary widely, which can make a diagnosis difficult. People with MS may experience cognitive dysfunction, vision problems, and nerve damage—though each case is different. Currently, there is no cure for MS. There are a variety of treatments that can help those with it manage their symptoms.

Applegate followed up her initial tweet by offering her thoughts on how she plans to live with the disease, while also asking for privacy.

Applegate has an 11-year-old daughter, Sadie, with her longtime partner and husband Martyn LeNoble. After announcing her diagnosis, she received an onslaught of supportive comments—many from people who have MS, too.

We're sending Christina Applegate all the good energy we have as she continues on her journey and makes the best choices for herself and her family.