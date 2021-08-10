Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Weis Markets Hit With Personal Injury Suit Following Alleged Slip and Fall

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeis Markets was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Snoke Dubbs & Buhite on behalf of Gayle Staiger and John Staiger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-01383, Staiger et al. v. Weis Markets, Inc.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Middle District Court#Snoke Dubbs Buhite#Weis Markets Inc#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Florida StateLaw.com

Rumberger Kirk Repping Tesla in South Florida Suit Alleging Defects

Attorneys at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tesla to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Krohn & Moss on behalf of Christopher Bache. The case is 9:21-cv-81404, Bache v. Tesla, Inc., d/b/a Tesla Motors, Inc. This suit was surfaced by Law.com...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Home Depot Beats Worker Injury Suit Due to Attorney Email Snafu

Misdirected email led attorney to miss summary judgment motion. will escape an employee’s personal injury lawsuit because the plaintiff’s lawyer missed a key deadline due to an email mixup, the Fifth Circuit affirmed, citing the incident as a “cautionary tale.”. Kevin Rollins sued Home Depot for an on-the-job injury he...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Personal Injury Suit Against BJ's Removed to Federal Court

Chartwell Law Offices removed a personal injury lawsuit against BJ’s Wholesale Club Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Kenny Burns & McGill on behalf of Jacquelyn Smith and Walter Smith. The case is 2:21-cv-03527, Smith et al. v. BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. et al. This...
LawLaw.com

Kohl's Taps Zarwin Baum to Defend Injury Suit

Counsel at Zarwin, Baum, DeVito, Kaplan, Schaer & Toddy on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kohl’s to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of John T. Bazzurro on behalf of Ida Dignan. The case is 3:21-cv-14564, Dignan v. Kohl’s Inc. This suit...
LawLaw.com

Walmart Hit With Products Liability Suit Over Allegedly Defective Bike Pedal

Sam’s Club and Walmart were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Swartz Culleton P.C. on behalf of Brandon Stroup and Jessica Stroup. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-03442, Stroup et al v. Sam’s West, Inc. et al.
LawLaw.com

Liberty Mutual, Other Insurers File RICO Suit Over Allegedly Fraudulent Medical Treatments

Amica Mutual Insurance; Liberty Mutual Insurance Group; and other insurers filed a RICO lawsuit against Spine & Health, 4 UR Recovery Therapy and other defendants Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Greig, Kennedy, Seifert and Fitzgibbons, accuses the defendants of conspiring to use fraudulent medical treatments to file claims that exploit Michigan’s no-fault laws. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-11879, Liberty Insurance Corporation et al v. 4 Transport Inc et al.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
Public Safetyclassichits106.com

Bank robbery went awry when bank tellers couldn’t read the note demanding money

A 67-year-old man in England named Alan Slattery decided to get into the bank-robbin’ business back in March . . . and his first stop was a total bust. He handed over a note to the teller, but they couldn’t read his “poor handwriting.” So, he left empty-handed. The employees later huddled together and figured it out. It said, quote, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” It’s unclear if the “screen” was a permanent anti-theft fixture, or if it was a more temporary anti-COVID divider. Alan wrote a legible note at Bank #2, and got away with around $3,000. He also hit up a third bank, but the teller there refused to comply. The police caught him, he was arrested, and pleaded guilty on robbery and attempted robbery charges. He’ll do four years behind bars.
LawLaw.com

Manhattan Employment Lawyer Suspended for 6 Months for Lying to Client About Lawsuit He Never Filed

A Manhattan employment lawyer has been suspended from practicing law for six months, after facing 18 professional misconduct charges that had centered on allegations he lied to his client about the status of the client’s case for two years, never filing a complaint but nevertheless telling the client he was about to file for sanctions against the opposing party for delay and falsely naming a judge who supposedly had the case.
BusinessLaw.com

Comcast Taps Littler to Defend Civil Rights Suit Brought by Customer

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Comcast to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Gabriella Guzman, who claims she endured gender discrimination while having service installed in her home. The case is 1:21-cv-15284, Guzman v. Comcast Corporation et al.
LawLaw.com

Ziggis Coffee Hit With Complaint Over Website Accessibility for Visually Impaired Users

Carlson Lynch filed a website accessibility lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Ronald C. Kolesar. The complaint, targeting Ziggis Coffee, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-00226, Kolesar v. Ziggis Coffee, LLC.
BusinessLaw.com

Hogan Lovells Attorneys Enter Trade Dress Dispute for Jaguar Land Rover

Stephen A. Loney Jr. and Jason M. Russell of Hogan Lovells have stepped in to defend Jaguar Land Rover in a pending trademark lawsuit brought by U.K.-based Ineos Automotive. The case, filed by Robinson Miller LLC and Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, accuses Jaguar Land Rover of using trademark and trade dress claims to interfere with the planned launch of Ineos’ Grenadier model, a 4×4 off-road vehicle. The suit, filed June 30 in New Jersey District Court, seeks a court order declaring the defendant’s trade tress rights invalid and unenforceable and an injunction blocking the assertion of claims in connection with the importation and sale of the Ineos Grenadier. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:21-cv-13174, INEOS Automotive Limited v. Jaguar Land Rover Limited et al.
EconomyLaw.com

Zurn: Reorganization Leaves Bitcoin Mining Firm Dispute Out of Chancery Jurisdiction

The Court of Chancery has for the first time determined it doesn’t have authority to dissolve or make board personnel decisions for companies that have reorganized outside of Delaware. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn’s 80-page post-trial opinion issued Thursday determined bitcoin mining firm Coinmint was fairly redomesticated in Puerto Rico,...
EconomyLaw.com

Consumers Claim E-Commerce Company Shopify Tracks Their Online Activity

Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce company, and Shopify (USA) Inc. were hit with a data privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gutride Safier on behalf of users of Shopify who allege that session replay software is used to track and record their activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-06269, Briskin v. Shopify Inc. et al.

Comments / 0

Community Policy