Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise, CA

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Trailer Reveals that a Past Lead Is Joining the Cast

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost paradise... finally. More than two years after Season 6 premiered and gave us the Blake Horstmann, Dylan Barbour, and Hannah Godwin love triangle, and countless John Paul Jones memes, Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to ABC. On Season 7, there will be a new cast of eligible singletons, a rotating slate of guest hosts, and lots of fresh drama — all on the same beach viewers have grown to love.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 1

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Godwin
Person
Dylan Barbour
Person
Demi Burnett
Person
Blake Horstmann
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Clare Crawley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nudity#Bachelor In Paradise#Abc#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Matt James And Hannah Brown Finally Reunite

Reunited and it feels so good! Matt James and Hannah Brown have reunited to make tacos and it couldn’t be more exciting. The pair look so happy together!. Everyone knows that Matt James and Tyler Cameron are best friends. However, everyone may not know that he is also best friends with Hannah Brown – a former Bachelorette.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Shocker: Look Who's Coming Back!

Virgin River concluded its third season with a funeral. But the person in the coffin is not done with the show yet. Lynda Boyd, who plays Lilly on the Netflix drama, has announced her character will be back for Virgin River Season 4. "When I did have that chat that...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Where Will Michelle's Season Of The Bachelorette Be Filmed?

ABC's "The Bachelorette" is such a huge juggernaut that even though it is currently airing its 17th season, the internet is abuzz, instead, over news about its forthcoming 18th season. While current Bachelorette Katie Thurston makes eyes at eligible young bachelors on our TV screens, as former "Bachelor" contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe act as hosts after the removal of longtime host Chris Harrison (per Glamour), people are speculating about the filming location of a later season. Is there not enough love for Katie Thurston these days?
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Reacts to Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s Reconciliation

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison reacted to season 25 couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell getting back together after he permanently exited the franchise. “You know what, I’m happy for them, and I wish them all the best. I hope they’re in love and I hope they do great,” the Texas native, 50, told TMZ about their reconciliation on Wednesday, July 28, while out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Lauren Zima.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

'Bachelorette' Contestant Justin Glaze's Parents Do Not Approve of His Relationship With Katie — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Many couples that have tied the knot would agree that when you marry your partner, you are also marrying their family — which is exactly why the hometown dates on The Bachelorette are so critical. On Aug. 2, Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston learned more about the remaining contestants, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, but not everything went according to plan.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Is Katie Thurston Still Engaged To Her Final Rose Winner Blake Moynes?

Tonight fans saw the epic conclusion of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans saw Blake Moynes swoop in and save the day. He stood by her and she realized he was her soul mate. Once she knew love, Katie sent a shocked Justin Glaze home. Katie got her happy ending on the show. Most fans know that After the Final Rose was filmed previously. So, is Katie and Blake still together?
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Fans Are Clamoring For This Bachelorette Star To Be The Next Bachelor

As Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wraps up, many viewers are already thinking about the future. Although it’s still unclear who the next male lead will be, Bachelor Nation has already fallen hard for one fan-favorite. So, will Michael Allio be the next Bachelor? Fans are ready to watch him hand out roses.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Bachelorette’ Couple Katie and Blake Can’t Agree on How Many Times They’ve ‘Made Whoopie’ (Video)

“Bachelorette” Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on the Season 17 finale of the ABC dating series Monday. And following their debut on the “After the Final Rose” special (which saw Thurston confronted her former frontrunner, Greg Grippo), Katie and Blake won an even bigger prize than each other during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”: a set of “Joe Dirt” bedsheets, which they got for revealing how many times they’ve “made whoopie” while playing guest host David Spade’s “Newly Engaged Game.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelor's Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Hanging Out With Greg Grippo

Watch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One. Bri Springs isn't letting this Bachelor Nation outing put a thorn in her actual relationship. The former Bachelor contestant, who competed on Matt James' season of the ABC dating series, quickly cleared the air after photos surfaced online of her spending time with Bachelorette star Greg Grippo—who recently shocked fans after he abruptly exited Katie Thurston's season. According to images posted on the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, Bri and Greg were spotted hanging out in New York City over the weekend.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Chuck Potthast Trolls Rest Of The Family Following TV Throwdown With Andrei

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode titled "Time Does Not Heal All Wounds." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Andrei and Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet have been at odds with her siblings since Andrei joined her father Chuck Potthast's family business. Chuck invited Libby and Andrei - plus Libby's siblings Rebekah, Jenn, and Charlie Potthast - to dinner to hopefully squash the beef between everyone once and for all. But as was the case with all previous attempts, that dinner only made things worse. After the episode first hit streaming for Discovery+ subscribers, Charlie decided to publicly troll his family (and possibly even fans) with a social media post reflecting on that rumble.

Comments / 1

Community Policy