The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Trailer Reveals that a Past Lead Is Joining the Cast
Almost paradise... finally. More than two years after Season 6 premiered and gave us the Blake Horstmann, Dylan Barbour, and Hannah Godwin love triangle, and countless John Paul Jones memes, Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to ABC. On Season 7, there will be a new cast of eligible singletons, a rotating slate of guest hosts, and lots of fresh drama — all on the same beach viewers have grown to love.www.distractify.com
Comments / 1