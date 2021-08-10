With tenants who won't pay or leave, small landlords face struggles of their own

In a report for the Urban Institute and The Lab @ DC, Josh Leopold, Mychal Cohen, Maria Alva, Nat Mammo, and Sam Quinney evaluate the impact of the city's flexible rent subsidy program on housing stability in the District. "Flexible rent subsidies are one tool local governments are exploring to help families that are currently housed but remain one shock away from homelessness. A flexible subsidy allows families to decide how much of the subsidy to spend each month, up to their total rent. This flexibility can be particularly valuable for workers whose earnings fluctuate, such as seasonal workers and those in the 'gig' economy, who have been especially hard hit this past year."