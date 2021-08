A beer label tells consumers more than just what the bottle or can contains (e.g., brewed hops, grain, yeast and water). Labels inform consumers of important facts like the alcohol content by volume (ABV), the net contents of the container and may also provide insight on the flavor profile of the beer or the ethos of the brewery. Some beer labels may even constitute works of art. However, brewers should be aware that certain regulatory requirements apply to beer labels in the United States, and that certain forms of intellectual property can protect different aspects of beer labels. This post is part of a three-part series, with Part I describing the regulatory requirements for a brewer’s beer label and the authorizations and protections those regulatory requirements confer.