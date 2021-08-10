Cancel
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Starting up rehab assignment

Rosario (abdomen) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Acquired from Cleveland ahead of the trade deadline, Rosario has yet to make his Atlanta debut while he works back from the right abdominal strain that has kept him on the shelf since early July. Rosario will presumably remain with Gwinnett for a few games while he looks to get his timing back at the plate following the month-long shutdown. Once reinstated, Rosario will likely work as the top backup at either corner-outfield spot behind starters Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler.

