Braves' Eddie Rosario: Starting up rehab assignment

The Braves made several additions at the Trade Deadline, supplementing a roster in dire need of depth. The club has quickly enjoyed the fruits of their endeavors, with Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall each providing offensive firepower to a lineup that was scuffling. In addition, Richard Rodriguez has notched three scoreless innings for the Atlanta bullpen. Alex Anthopoulos has been a lightning rod for criticism for much of the season, but early returns on his deadline strategy have been outstanding. Soler in particular has been a revelation and has even filled in nicely in the outfield. These three plus Eddie Rosario will be keys to the stretch run for Atlanta.