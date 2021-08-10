Braves' A.J. Minter: Back in big leagues
Minter was recalled by Atlanta on Tuesday. Minter cruised to a 0.83 ERA last season but recorded a much worse 4.86 ERA in 33.1 innings this year before being sent down in mid-July. He's clearly too good for the Triple-A level, however, as he didn't allow a single hit in 7.1 scoreless innings of work before earning his trip back to the big leagues. He should fill a mid-leverage role for now. Shane Greene was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com
