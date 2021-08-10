Nationals' Josh Bell: Getting work in outfield
Bell got the start in right field during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, going 1-for-5. With lefty Max Fried on the mound for the opposition, the Nats found a way to get both Ryan Zimmerman and the switch-hitting Bell into the lineup. The 28-year-old hadn't seen work in the outfield since he was a rookie in 2016, and he should see most of his action over the final weeks of the season at his usual first base, but Bell could eventually wind up with some extra position flex. On the year, he's batting .249 with 19 homers and 60 RBI through 96 games.www.cbssports.com
