Nationals' Josh Bell: Getting work in outfield

ATLANTA — For Josh Bell, an afternoon’s work in right field included two grounders, two full-effort throws and a bunch of minor shifting. The rest was one long wait. But inaction didn’t change that Bell was playing there for the first time in five years. As the Washington Nationals take stock in the future and close this season with a bunch of young parts, it makes sense to experiment here and there. And while that doesn’t mean Bell is being tested for a position change, it can’t hurt to know if he could shift to right or left in an extra-innings pinch — or so Manager Dave Martinez can start him and Ryan Zimmerman against a left-handed pitcher, as was the thinking in a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried at Truist Park on Sunday.