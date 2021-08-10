Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

It Has Been 12 Days Since Mudslides Shut Down I-70 In Glenwood Canyon, And There’s No End To The Closure In Sight

By Raetta Holdman
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGfpZ_0bNJQBRV00

(CBS4) – It’s all hands on deck to clean up and repair I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after fierce mudslides not only damaged the highway but literally changed the course of the Colorado River . A 46 mile stretch of Interstate 70 has now been closed in western Colorado from Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116) for 13 straight days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fOUV_0bNJQBRV00

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 8. (credit: CDOT)

Progress is being made, as seen in new photos from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The agency reports that crews removed up to 26 million pounds of material from the canyon between July 30, the day after the extreme debris flows came down, and Sunday.

“Our crews removed 440 truckloads of debris, which is fantastic,” said CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher on Monday.

A total of 189 maintenance employees from around the state are handling the closure management and cleanup efforts. The debris must be removed so engineers can better assess the damage to see what repairs will actually entail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxWKj_0bNJQBRV00

(credit: CBS)

There’s still no estimate on when the interstate will reopen through Glenwood Canyon, but the expectation is only one lane of the roadway in each direction will be open when it does.

On Monday Gov. Jared Polis asked for $116 million from the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief program for the repairs. Part of the request asks that $11.6 million, or 10% of the total request, be issued in an expedited process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nageo_0bNJQBRV00

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 8. (credit: CDOT)

That funding request is still an estimate and CDOT expects to update the damage assessment and funding needs in the next 8 to 10 weeks. It also asks to study and construct safety improvements to alternate routes to Glenwood Canyon like Cottonwood Pass. That’s estimated to cost more than $50 million. State Sen. Ray Scott, a Republican who represents Mesa County, said that’s something he wishes the governor and CDOT addressed before it came to this.

“It was obvious that this was going to be a problem,” said state Sen. Ray Scott, a Republican who represents Mesa County. “We’ve had money sitting there waiting to go. The focus has not been anywhere near what we should have had on that project, now here we are.”

The governor also declared a state of emergency, which authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard to help manage traffic in the area.

The mudslides also temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. A detour around the region was put in place for train travelers.

Why Are There Mudslides In Glenwood Canyon In 2021?

Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon have happened during heavy rainstorms this summer, but none were as destructive as the ones on July 30. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire , which burned up and down the canyon walls in 2020. The 32,631 acre fire left a burn scar on the blackened canyonside that has little plant grown in it to keep the soil from eroding when heavy rainstorms pass through.

What Is The Recommended Detour Around The Closure?

CDOT recommends drivers take the alternative route to get around the I-70 closure. That route is to the north of the canyon and adds approximately 2.5 hours to the drive in either direction.

“It’s just not an ideal place for short detours,” said CDOT Region 3 Transportation Director Mike Goolsby in July.

The following is the route to take:

WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto Highway 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via Highway 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Glc4O_0bNJQBRV00

(credit: CBS)

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver metro area by traveling north from Rifle on Highway 13 to Craig. From there, head east on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. Either take Highway 131 south to Wolcott and onto I-70 from there or continue on Highway 40 through to Kremmling and head south on Highway 9, then join up with eastbound I-70 again at Silverthorne.

RELATED: Glenwood Springs Visitors Say It’s Worth The Drive Around I-70 Closure

Comments / 1

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Glenwood Canyon#The Canyon#Cdot#State#Republican#Amtrak#California Zephyr#Rifle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Reopening date announced for I-70 stretch through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado

Many Coloradans have been wondering when the heavily-travelled stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon would reopen following destructive mudslides that took place amid heavy rains in late July. The Colorado Department of Transportation has officially given the public an answer in a recent press release. Their current plan is...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Food And Fuel Shortages Expected As I-70 Closure Through Glenwood Canyon Impacts The Entire State Of Colorado

(CBS4) – Colorado state lawmakers are warning of higher prices and shortages of some products as a result of the mudslides that closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. The interstate connects the Western Slope and Front Range. “We’re going to have food shortages. Deliveries are being slowed down in both directions,” said state Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction. He sits on the legislature’s Interim Transportation Committee, which got a briefing from CDOT, the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, and Wyoming and Colorado Petroleum Marketers Association on just how bad things could get. “It’s huge. This is very big,” Scott said. On the Western Slope,...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Highway Administration Releases $11.6 Million To Help Repair I-70 After Devastating Mudslides In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Just one day after requesting support, the Federal Highway Administration has released $11.6 million to help repair and cleanup in the aftermath of last month’s devastating mudslides on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The amount is 10% of the total request. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It’s all hands on deck to clean up and repair I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after fierce mudslides not only damaged the highway but literally changed the course of the Colorado River. “We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Traffic Moving Again Through Glenwood Canyon For First Time This Month After I-70 Closure Due To Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Saturday morning that traffic is moving again in both directions on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon after an extended closure. One lane in each direction is open and traffic is currently being escorted through in queues after mudslides forced repairs that lasted more than 2 weeks (and are still ongoing). (credit: CBS) The interstate isn’t expected to be fully repaired through the canyon until Thanksgiving. During a news conference on Friday afternoon, CDOT said that traffic will be reduced to 35 mph through the cleanup zone while crews continue to remove...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extended’ Closure Of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Expected As Crews Work To Repair Extreme Damage From Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods, again, this time over a 3-day period. Lanes in both directions were blocked by debris from the burn scar of the fire that burned 32,631 acres last summer. (credit: CDOT) It’s not only the debris blocking the road that is causing issues, but that debris caused “extreme damage” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More heavy rain and flooding hit the area on July 31 just a little more than...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Indefinite closure for Glenwood Canyon on I-70; CDOT fully opens U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canyon

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed indefinitely due to ongoing mudslides and weather-related risks. until further notice. Because of this closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation has halted construction, for this week, on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon. That section of U.S. 50, about 30 miles from Montrose, is usually closed but for narrow daily travel windows. It is for this week open for two-way travel.
Trafficcpr.org

‘The Whole Car Went Black:’ What It Was Like Being Trapped In The I-70 Glenwood Canyon Mudslide

Some stayed in their cars. Others sought refuge in a highway tunnel. A few maneuvered around the debris to safety. Autumn Bair left her car and took off running. The 37-year-old Colorado native was one of more than 100 people caught in a torrential downpour in Glenwood Canyon on July 29, bringing a deluge of rocks, logs and mud onto Interstate 70. The stretch of interstate will remain closed for days, possibly weeks, as crews continue to remove debris from the roadway, state officials said Monday.
Glenwood Springs, COKKTV

I-70 to reopen in Glenwood Canyon beginning Saturday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday, more than two weeks after catastrophic mudslides rendered the roadway impassable. The governor made the long-awaited announcement Wednesday following a tour of the canyon with CDOT Director Shoshana Lew. “Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood...
Glenwood Springs, COrockydailynews.com

I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon will be lengthy, CDOT says

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will remain closed in both directions longer than expected after “extreme damage” from heavy rain and flooding Saturday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Sunday. In a release, CDOT said senior operations supervisors and engineering staff described damage to...
Glenwood Springs, COcoloradopolitics.com

Glenwood Canyon I-70 closure wreaks havoc on travel and the economy

Fires, mudslides and the extended closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have created a perfect storm of economic and transportation problems for western Colorado that are likely to reverberate for years. The disruptions to travel, supply lines, drops in tourism bookings, deliveries of gasoline, food and merchandise and problems...
Trafficrockydailynews.com

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Damage Video Update

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. The ugly fallout from mudslides that have again closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to continue for weeks to come. On August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that he’ll soon formally declare one of Colorado’s most gorgeous sections of roadway a disaster, and drone footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation vividly shows the extent of damage that officials are calling unprecedented.
Colorado Statetalesbuzz.com

Mudslides in Colorado leave more than 100 stranded after shutting down I-70

Mudslides that stranded more than 100 people, forcing some to take shelter in a tunnel overnight, have shut down part of Interstate 70 in Western Colorado for the weekend. The highway through Glenwood Canyon is expected to remain closed for several days. The Colorado Department of Transportation crews are using heavy construction equipment to clear the roadway and remove stranded vehicles, but there is heavy rain and flash flood warnings in the weekend forecast, CBS-4 Denver reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy