Salem, MO

Faces at the Salem Fitness Center, part one

By Eli Westerman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s story is one in a series on residents who are using the Salem Fitness Center to stay fit and healthy. I first became interested in my own fitness at around my senior year of high school. I grew up a heavier kid and when I hit 310 pounds while still a high schooler I decided that I needed to make changes in my life. Truthfully, in the beginning I just wanted to look good for girls but then it grew into being the best me I can possibly be and became a passion and almost a therapy for the stresses of life.

