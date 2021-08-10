Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mid-Morning Weather Report

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds for most of the day, along with heat and humidity, Riley O’Connor reports. WCCO Mid-Morning - Aug. 10, 2021.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon For Saturday’s #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With a fall-like morning and a summery afternoon, Saturday is a #Top10WxDay! The weekend will stay dry and warm; low dew points will give us a relief from the humidity and bring in some cooler temperatures. Temperatures on Saturday morning were crisp and cool: 58 degrees in the metro area, with high-30s reported up north near Lake Superior. There will be some more cooler nights ahead particularly in the north and east of the metro area, Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports. Cool start to the morning in northern Minnesota (Credit: CBS) However, things will start heat up in the next few days due...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Great Temperatures, Low Humidity For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday brings quiet weather for the Chicago area. Expect great temperatures and low humidity for a spectacular weekend. High pressure will dominate, and there will be sunny skies. Conditions will remain dry until midweek. On Saturday at noon Soldier Field will be sunny and 74 degrees with 5-10 mph northeast winds. Forecast: Saturday: Sunny and 82. Saturday night: Clear and 63. Sunday: Sunny and 84.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Morning Weather Report

It’s a #Top10WxDay! Temperatures on Saturday morning were low and crisp, but the afternoon will be warm, Mike Augustyniak reports (4:08) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Aug. 14, 2021.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/15 Sunday Morning Forecast

Good Sunday morning everyone! After a steamy stretch of weather, we’re in for a real delight today! Temps this morning are in the upper 60s around town, but down in the 50s for some of the ‘burbs!. Expect plentiful sunshine through the day with seasonably warm temperatures in the lower...
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/14 Saturday Night Forecast

After a sizzling finish to the week, much of the area was still dealing with steamy conditions today. A bit of extra clouds kept the temps lower but the humidity was still sky-high. An approaching front set off some showers and storms, which will continue this evening. Expect clearing and...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler, Cloudy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday was beautiful and today will be similar except more clouds and a little cooler. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs will be just a tad below average and there’s a very slim chance for a shower to our south. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Overnight, we have the chance for rain showers to return and even more so tomorrow during the afternoon and evening hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A thunderstorm is possible tomorrow into the afternoon and the chance for storms is there every day this week. The humidity returns and although there will be dry time between the hit or miss showers, through the whole week most areas could pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) You may not have to water the grass or flowers after all! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy