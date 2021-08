Janelle Mae Blue was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. She passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2021 and will be dearly missed. She was born to Jesse and Stella Stadler on November 26, 1938 and grew up happily on a farm near Minden Nebraska along with her parents and brother Gerald. She recalled many fond memories of her childhood including being surrounded by a loving extended family and spending time at the Keene Evangelical Free Church.