Third annual back to school event at His Place

By The Salem News
thesalemnewsonline.com
 4 days ago

His Place will host its third annual back to school event 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Aug. 13. The free event includes haircuts for kids of all ages and distribution of shoes, socks, backpacks, water bottles, coats (limited sizes available) and pillows to the first 200 kids. All items are...

