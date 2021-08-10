Third annual back to school event at His Place

According to Rainbow Days Development Director Justin Eatherly,. “Just one year after the pandemic forced school districts to close campuses, delay the start of the new school year and shift to remote learning, students are now preparing to return to the classroom. However, children’s experiences during the pandemic and their needs upon returning to school — academically as well as emotionally — vary greatly. Rainbow Days recognizes the importance of supporting students’ social, emotional and mental health as well as equipping them with the tools, such as school supplies, they need to be successful this school year. These needs are particularly critical for the thousands of students within Dallas ISD experiencing housing insecurity, poverty or homelessness. To address these needs, Rainbow Days’ Back-to-School Celebration will provide new backpacks, school supplies and uniforms to over 1,100 pre-K through 12th grade homeless and at-risk children and youth across Dallas.