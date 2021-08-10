Money Watch: 5 Potential Roadblocks On Your Financial Journey

We are often told by personal finance experts that money should only be viewed as a tool to reach our goals, with no emotions attached to it. For many of us, money is a symbol of past financial mistakes that cause feelings of fear, shame and guilt that follow us throughout our lives. If your parents struggled with money, it can feel as though they doomed you to have a horrible relationship with your finances as well. With that feeling comes a sense you can never reach your financial goals. Thankfully, your relationship with money doesn’t have to be a futile struggle, but it does take effort to turn that relationship into something healthy.