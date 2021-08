* Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the javelin throw after topping the qualification round at the Tokyo Olympics. Most of Neeraj Chopra's Instagram feed contains posts that are typical of high-profile athletes. There are pictures and videos of him training, travelling abroad for tournaments, making big throws, winning. And in the weeks leading up to the Olympics, there are marketing campaigns too - for consumer goods, nutritional supplements, engine oils and shaving products. That makes perfect sense - Neeraj (22) is an advertiser's dream: tall, powerfully built, blessed with movie star good looks.