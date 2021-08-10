Bruins roster reset: Analyzing internal Krejci replacements
The Boston Bruins enjoyed one of the NHL's best 1-2 punches at center for more than a decade with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci leading the top two lines. But after 15 years in Boston, Krejci left the Bruins for his native Czech Republic, where he will continue his playing career. Replacing Krejci will not be easy. He was an excellent playmaker, a reliable two-way presence and tallied the fourth-most points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last decade.www.nbcsports.com
