Bruins roster reset: Analyzing internal Krejci replacements

Make no mistake about it, the loss of David Krejci is a massive one for the Bruins. A constant in the Bruins’ lineup for almost a decade and a half, having Krejci behind Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins’ depth chart has given the Black and Gold a one-two center punch that few teams have been able to best. Especially come postseason time, with Krejci being a two-time postseason-leading scorer (2011 and 2013), and with his 111 playoff points since 2010 tied with Bergeron tied for the fifth-most in the NHL, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov, and Geno Malkin.