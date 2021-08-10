Cancel
NHL

Bruins roster reset: Analyzing internal Krejci replacements

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins enjoyed one of the NHL's best 1-2 punches at center for more than a decade with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci leading the top two lines. But after 15 years in Boston, Krejci left the Bruins for his native Czech Republic, where he will continue his playing career. Replacing Krejci will not be easy. He was an excellent playmaker, a reliable two-way presence and tallied the fourth-most points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last decade.

Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Make Coaching Changes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced some changes in the organization on Friday. A couple of former Bruins have been named to some positions within the organization. Chris Kelly has been named assistant coach for the Boston Bruins while Adam McQuaid will take over Kelly's spot as...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Bruins Address Depth with Haula But Questions Linger

The Boston Bruins made a flurry of signings on the first day of free agency. In an effort to address their lack of depth scoring, they signed three forwards in Erik Haula, Nick Foligno, and Tomas Nosek. While none of them will be able to replace their now biggest hole on offense in the second-line center spot, all three may prove to be decent signings to address an issue that has been hanging over this team for years now.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Agents for Jack Eichel issue statement calling out Sabres medical staff

If you’re a Bruins fan hoping Jack Eichel wants to force his way to Boston, the latest public statements should get you excited. And if you’re a Buffalo Sabres fan, you ought to be dejected after the team and Eichel’s camp have begun publicly engaging in an ugly spat. It started with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, who spoke candidly on Thursday about trade talks involving Eichel.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Taking a look at the Bruins’ options to replace David Krejci

Make no mistake about it, the loss of David Krejci is a massive one for the Bruins. A constant in the Bruins’ lineup for almost a decade and a half, having Krejci behind Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins’ depth chart has given the Black and Gold a one-two center punch that few teams have been able to best. Especially come postseason time, with Krejci being a two-time postseason-leading scorer (2011 and 2013), and with his 111 playoff points since 2010 tied with Bergeron tied for the fifth-most in the NHL, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov, and Geno Malkin.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Share David Krejci Tribute Video After Boston Icon’s Announcement

David Krejci is a Boston Bruins icon, and the team is treating Friday’s news as such. Krejci announced he was returning to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional career. Krejci was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and said he would take some time to decide what he wanted to do. The 35-year-old long had said he wanted to continue his career in his native country, so the development was not a total surprise.
NHLDaily News Of Newburyport

Krejci's career deserves our appreciation and thanks

It wasn’t in David Krejci’s personality to ever be the Face of the Franchise. With the Boston Bruins, he never had to be. During his 14-year NHL career, all of it spent as a center with the Boston Bruins, Krejci was surrounded by future Hall of Famers (Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron), dynamic personalities (Milan Lucic, Shawn Thornton) or superstars-to-be (Phil Kessel, Tyler Seguin, David Pastrnak) who drew more of the spotlight’s glare. Even short termers like Jaromir Jagr and Jarome Iginla seemed to command more attention during their bright tenures in Black-and-Gold.
NHLNHL

David Krejci: Through the Years

A timeline of the longtime center's career in Boston. BostonBruins.com - David Krejci announced on Friday that he will be heading back to his native Czech Republic after 15 seasons, 962 games, and a Stanley Cup championship with the Boston Bruins. Here's a look back at his career in Black & Gold:
NHLhockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Krejci farewell, 2nd-line center options and Development Camp

An eventful week of NHL activity, beginning with the opening of free agency on July 28, came to a head on July 30, when Boston Bruins veteran center David Krejci announced Friday that he was returning to his native Czech Republic. His decision has created a significant weakness in Boston’s...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins announce 2021 development camp roster

For the first time since 2019, the Boston Bruins will hold a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. This year’s development camp roster features 28 players, including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and 3 goaltenders. The roster includes 15 players within the Bruins organization and another 13 players who will attend on an invite basis.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins center David Krejci officially joins new Czech team

It took Bruins center David Krejci, fresh off announcing that he was returning to his native Czech Republic, less than three days to find his Czech League team, as revealed in a video dropped by HC Olomouc on Monday morning. A 20-minute drive (just over 11 miles) from Krejci’s hometown...
NHLchatsports.com

Bruins Free Agency: Two ex-Bruins sign with longtime rival

Mar 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports. So far this offseason, the Boston Bruins have made some interesting moves. They elected to go with a lesser-known, bottom-pairing...
NHLPosted by
NESN

How Bruins Plan To Replace David Krejci, Fill Second-Line Center Role

The Boston Bruins, for well over a decade, have not had to worry about determining who their first- and second-line centers will be. They will need to in the upcoming NHL season. David Krejci is returning to his native Czech Republic to continue his hockey career, meaning the Bruins have...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

David Krejci Leaves Boston and A Big Hole To Fill

On July 30th, long time Bruin David Krejci announced his departure from the NHL. At 35 years old, Krejci had played 15 NHL seasons, all of them in Boston. When the 2021 season ended, David Krejci was a free agent. While he did express great interest in returning to Boston, he also knew his career is in its later stages. Krejci wanted to play in his native Czech Republic before retiring from playing hockey and he decided that 2021 would be his last in the NHL.
NHLdirtywatermedia.com

Krejci will be hard to replace

David Krejci and the Bruins jointly announced over the weekend that the Czech-born center will be returning to play in his home country after being a Bruin since 2007. Though often overshadowed by Patrice Bergeron, Krejci was a fantastic player and his exit is a major blow to the Bruins Stanley Cup chances. The biggest task that Don Sweeney will have the rest of this year is finding a suitable replacement.
NHL985thesportshub.com

A familiar face is working with the Bruins this week

Day 1 of the first development camp in two years came with a surprise, with former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid sporting a sweatsuit and hat on the Warrior Ice Arena sheet as one of the team’s on-ice instructors for the group’s 28 participants. Formally retired from professional hockey since January,...
NHLABC6.com

Bruins Leave Door Open for David Krejci’s Return

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci announced last week that he’d be returning to the Czech Republic to play hockey in his native country. Krejci didn’t announce a retirement from the NHL in his statement, however. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney left the door open for a return to Boston for...
NHLmarkerzone.com

BRUINS NOT CLOSING DOOR ON POTENTIAL KREJCI RETURN

Despite David Krejci announcing earlier this week that he will be leaving the NHL to return home and play in Czech Republic next season, the Boston Bruins aren't ruling out a return later down the road. Addressing the media on Saturday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was speaking about Krejci...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Door Open For Krejci Return To Bruins; Bergeron Contract Talks Begin

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney told the media Friday that the door is still open for David Krejci to return and play for the Boston Bruins again. “I think we addressed some areas that we wanted to,” Sweeney said. “Ultimately, with David making the decision. …We’re wondering whether or not he may return at some point in time, but that’s open-ended.”

