Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

If Romance Novels Have Taught Me Anything… (A Tweet Round Up)

By Mikkaka Overstreet
bookriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you spend much time on that infamous bird app, you know that despite its flaws, you can count on Twitter for a good laugh. I remember crying laughing when Black Twitter made fun of the idea that the COVID vaccine was going to stop Black people from developing superpowers.

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Romance Novels#Round Up#Carriage#Twitter#Covid#Scorchingrevs#Regency England#Mandacollins#India Holton#Indiaholton#Glorious Purpose#Mel Thegreat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Elkton, MDstardem.com

Elkton woman pens first romance novel

ELKTON — After decades in the corporate world that included lots of traveling, Susan W. Green is now enjoying retirement and the view from her front porch. Part of that enjoyment is the satisfaction of publishing her first novel, “Crystal Lake Inn.”. “I was good at writing in college and...
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Who Are the BTS Members Dating? We've Rounded Up All of Their Rumored Romances

Fact: all seven BTS members are as sexy as they are talented, and if you've ever speculated about the members' relationship statuses, you're definitely not alone. After all, ever since this K-pop group debuted in June 2013, none of its members has ever come out to the public with a relationship. This is likely due to a common practice in the South Korean pop music industry, which keeps members of boy and girl bands from dating publicly in order to protect their careers. With their latest release, Butter, the BTS members don't seem to be too lonely. Inside Rolling Stone's June 2021 cover story, an interviewer asked the group whether or not they might worry about their fans' reactions when it comes to the possibility of the members having relationships, which prompted one of their members, Suga, to respond by rejecting the idea while adding that he has a hard time understanding this question. "The ARMY is a diverse group," he said referencing their fan base, Adorable Representative MC For Youth. "In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it's dating or something else, they're all individuals, and they will understand things differently." Of course, their purportedly single statuses haven't kept fans from speculating, and you can read on to see all the lucky ladies the boys of BTS have been linked to in the past.
Books & LiteratureIndependent

Must-read romance novels of the past year

Each month, we will be highlighting some of the most popular books of the last year. A sparkling and tender novel from the acclaimed author of Love Lettering, full of bickering neighbors, surprise reunions, and the mysterious power of love that fans of Christina Lauren, Sarah Hogle, and Emily Henry will adore.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Why I Started Keeping a Reading Journal

I am notoriously bad at agendas and journaling. As far back as elementary school, I can remember getting a paralyzing sense of stress at the thought of having to keep an agenda, because I used to believe that as soon as you write it down, it’s final. My compulsive and overachieving personality would insist that no matter how stressed out I was, I needed to complete every task on my agenda or the sky would apparently fall. Similarly, I used to find it incredibly difficult to keep a journal because I didn’t yet know who I was, so writing out my thoughts on a page also caused paralyzing stress. Over the last few years, I’ve made scrapbooking into a form of makeshift journaling, and this year I commenced keeping something I’m shocked I didn’t start sooner: a reading journal.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Episode 88 The External Accountability Flaw

Jess and Trisha discuss why some corners of the romance book world have seen progress regarding inclusion and others have very much not, talk about a recent review and how we think about trauma in romance, and recommend (and re-recommend) romances that involve trauma, grief, and other often difficult human experiences.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Buying Books Like I’m Immortal: Death and the TBR

I’ve been buying books like never before. Buying books is a pleasure, a joy, a release. It’s a way to feel like I’m buying possibilities for the future. I buy books for my 8-year-old son, to give him the same pleasure and possibility. I buy them for my husband and friends. My rate of book-buying has increased during the pandemic because it cheers me up. We all need cheering up.
Beauty & Fashionbookriot.com

13 Beautiful Bookish Temporary Tattoos

I would love to be covered in bookish tattoos, but the reality is that my wallet would not love it, and more importantly, I find it incredibly hard to decide on what I would have on my body for the rest of forever. Because of this, I only have two small tattoos (so far). Lucky for me, temporary tattoo technology seems to have increased in quality exponentially since I last got a temporary tattoo as a child. Have you seen these things?! You can get a temporary tattoo that is an entire chest piece!
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Learning to Let Go of Reading Books at the “Right Time”

Recently I finally picked up a book that has been on my TBR shelf for three years, The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater. I read it in roughly two sittings, and while I enjoyed it and eagerly started in on the sequel I found myself thinking “if I had read this book three years ago I would have loved it so much more.” And then came reader’s guilt.
Lifestylebookriot.com

Only Slightly Foreboding: Aesthetic Dark Academia Gifts

Have you fallen down the rabbit hole of all things dark academia? If you haven’t, a quick and dirty primer: dark academia is an aesthetic encompassing higher education, the arts, writing, poetry, and gothic design. Readers who love dark academia love books set in boarding schools or universities, with an underpinning of magic, intrigue, and a foreboding mood. The aesthetic and desire to lean into dark academia has had fair criticism, though, particularly as it can be very white. But more and more people of color are finding themselves speaking up about the whiteness, helping to add more realism to the world of school halls and gothic columns. It only seems right for readers — who are gifted with an array of awesome dark academia book options — to also seek out some fun dark academia gifts.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Episode 99.5 Hey YA Extra Credit: The First Real YA Book

Kelly shares the history and context of the first true YA book, Maureen Daly’s Seventeenth Summer. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. This content contains affiliate links. When you...
Books & Literaturecoolmompicks.com

This list of the best YA books of all time is absolutely awesome

Not to brag, but here at CMP, we’re kind of kids’ books experts. We round up the best of the best lists every year, keep taps on the new releases, and share all kinds of YA book recommendations for parents. Which is why I was so happy when I saw that Time had just published a List of the Top 100 YA Books of All Time for 2021.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Create Your Dream Vacation Trip and We’ll Recommend To You A Book About Girls in STEM

The planet is running out of time—and there is no Planet B. Max Einstein and her friends are World Champions in this newest adventure, where they: GET OUTDOORS - From racing across glaciers in Greenland to visiting the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, twelve-year-old genius Max and her friends live for adventure. TAKE ACTION- Whenever there's a problem to solve, the kids work better together! NEVER GIVE UP-Max has one more surprise in her playbook, and if she's going to pull it off, she needs her team. Whoever said that kids can't save the world?
Entertainmentbookriot.com

Episode 293 Bottomless Rage In New Jersey

Amanda and Jenn discuss quarter-life crises, charming graphic novels, mysteries about social issues, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Feedback. The Taste of Sugar by Marisel Vera (rec’d by Sarah) The Atlas Six by Olivia Blake. Betwixt...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Flirty Before Age 30: 9 Sweet New Adult Romance Books

I’ll never forget the day I went to the bookstore with two of my best friends, all of us recent high school graduates, and as we walked between the shelves I suddenly found myself alone in the young adult section. Where had my friends gone? Up until that day we had spent years scouring the shelves of the YA sections of libraries and bookstores together. We’d choose stacks of YA books to bring home and end up swapping them between ourselves all year long. We even got to the point of reading the same copy of Twilight at the same time when we hung out together. I kid you not. The person sitting in the middle held the book, and we all raised our pinkies when we were ready for a page turn. I am simultaneously embarrassed and proud of our teenage selves. Those were the good old days.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Currents, an Interview Series with Brian Alan Ellis (Episode 54: Kristen Arnett)

KRISTEN ARNETT is the author of With Teeth: A Novel (Riverhead Books, 2021) and the NYT bestselling debut novel Mostly Dead Things (Tin House, 2019) which was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in fiction. She is a queer fiction and essay writer. She was awarded Ninth Letter‘s Literary Award in Fiction, has been a columnist for Literary Hub and is a current columnist for Catapult, and was a Spring 2020 Shearing Fellow at Black Mountain Institute. Her work has appeared at The New York Times, The Cut, Oprah Magazine, Guernica, Buzzfeed, McSweeneys, PBS Newshour, The Guardian, Salon, and elsewhere. Her next book (an untitled collection of short stories) will be published by Riverhead Books (Penguin Random House). She has a Masters in Library and Information Science from Florida State University and currently lives in Miami, Florida. You can find her on Twitter here.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Books That Almost Got Away

We’ve all had that moment. You know, when you open a book, read a few pages, and then put it aside. Maybe you read several chapters or half the book, but at some point you stop. For myriad reasons, you decide to not finish it, adding it to your growing DNF pile. And that stack can just grow and grow. But…sometimes that book doesn’t remain in the DNF pile. Sometimes you decide to give it another chance. This could be due to a friend’s recommendation that renewed your interest in the book or a desire to find out what happens at the end. Maybe you were exposed to the book as a kid, but never finished reading it until you were an adult. Perhaps you started a book at a certain time in your life, but returned to it later when you were older and in a different state of mind. There are some books that have remained in my DNF pile, but there are others that I picked up and devoured rather quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy