Unsupervised Machine Learning Explained
Unsupervised learning is a great solution when we want to discover the underlying structure of data. In contrast to supervised learning, we cannot apply unsupervised methods to classification or regression style problems. This is because unsupervised ML algorithms learn patterns from unlabeled data whereas, we need to know the input-output mappings to perform classification or regression (in most cases, I'll touch on this later). Essentially, our unsupervised learning algorithm will find the hidden patterns or groupings within the data without the need for a human (or anybody) to label the data or intervene in any other way.
