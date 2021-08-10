Delays Reported as Canada Reopens to Vaccinated American Travelers
As fully vaccinated American travelers were once again permitted to enter Canada, reports from the land borders said the rush of tourists caused bottlenecks and long delays. According to Reuters.com, government data from the Fort Frances, Ontario, and International Falls, Minnesota, crossing showed travelers experiencing wait times of up to seven hours, while other locations in Ontario and New Brunswick had wait times of three hours.www.travelpulse.com
