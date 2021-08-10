Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delays Reported as Canada Reopens to Vaccinated American Travelers

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fully vaccinated American travelers were once again permitted to enter Canada, reports from the land borders said the rush of tourists caused bottlenecks and long delays. According to Reuters.com, government data from the Fort Frances, Ontario, and International Falls, Minnesota, crossing showed travelers experiencing wait times of up to seven hours, while other locations in Ontario and New Brunswick had wait times of three hours.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Delta Air Lines#Americans#Economy#Reuters Com#Canadian#U S Travel Association#Winnipeg#Travelpulse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Public HealthDetroit Free Press

Vaccinated Americans can enter Canada starting Monday. Here are 11 things to know before a trip.

Vaccinated American travelers will get the green light to cross Canada's borders on Monday, but the process won't be as simple as it was before the pandemic. The country has implemented new health measures to keep the coronavirus at bay, such as asking visitors to provide additional documentation – including proof of vaccination and a coronavirus test – before crossing the land border. Air travelers also need to submit information, including coronavirus test results, before boarding a plane to Canada. Falsifying information could result in hefty fines.
U.S. PoliticsFOX21News.com

Foreign travelers may need to be vaccinated to enter US

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration is starting to plan for the eventual return of more international travelers to the U.S. Non-essential international travelers from some countries are still barred from visiting the U.S. while travelers from other countries are allowed in. “If we don’t do anything now, by the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Developing Plan to Require International Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated: Report

The U.S. is developing a plan to require foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated before entering the country, Reuters reports, citing a White House official. The measure would be the catalyst for the U.S. lifting its travel restrictions for other countries, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration is currently working with interagency groups to flesh out plans for when to implement the rule, but it is not expected to take place in the immediate future due to the rise in cases caused by the Delta variant. The administration has also spoken to airlines on how such a policy would be enforced, including what proofs of vaccination would be permitted. The rule would be implemented over time, a White House official said, with “limited exceptions.” The news comes after reports last week said Biden was considering implementing such requirements, but no decision had been made then.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Should You Cancel Your Trip?

That has been the difference between a total embrace of air travel and letting out a pent-up demand, and a sudden apprehension to traveling. Welcome to the impact of the Delta variant, the latest – and some say more easily transmissible – strain of the coronavirus. On August 2, airline...
Hawaii StateTravelPulse

Hawaii Tightens Restrictions on the Islands

In the wake of rising COVID cases and the threat of the Delta variant, Hawaii on Tuesday announced it was tightening restrictions on the islands – but it would not curtail any entry requirements for visitors. Gov. David Ige said that restaurant and bar capacity, previously at 75 percent, will...
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Hawaii Stateeturbonews.com

Updated | New COVID Restrictions in Hawaii for Visitors & Residents

Hawaii went from the lowest increase in COVID infections, to the highest vaccination numbers in the United States, to some of the highest infection rates, while tourism is booming. Today Governor Ige reacted after hospitals are filling to capacity in the Aloha State. Hawaii Governor Ige said new limitations for...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Mexico could feel the loss of US travelers as COVID-19 restrictions persist

Non-essential travel across the land border between the US and Mexico remains restricted 17 months on from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and this could have devastating impacts for Mexico’s tourism industry, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Tourism Source Market Insight – United...
Worldtheaureview.com

Air Canada vs Westjet: How Canada’s airlines are handling pandemic travel from Toronto to Vancouver

In Toronto, after enduring the world’s longest continuous COVID-19 lockdown – accumulating almost 400 days by the time indoor dining restrictions came to an end earlier this month – we’re finally coming out of what we hope are the darkest days of the pandemic. Vaccination rates are approaching 80% – placing us amongst the most vaccinated places on the planet – while a slow, but ongoing re-opening strategy is ensuring that life is starting to return to some sort of normal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy