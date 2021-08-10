How can the Washington Nationals salvage the Patrick Corbin contract?

Corbin (6-11) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Atlanta. The 32-year-old gave up two-run home runs to Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall in the contest, the latter ultimately enough to saddle him with a loss. Corbin has now allowed at least four runs in five straight starts while yielding nine homers in that span. He has an uninspiring 5.83 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 95:39 K:BB through 122 innings across 22 starts. The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home in a rematch with Atlanta next weekend.