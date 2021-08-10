Cancel
Colts sign LB Curtis Bolton

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived offensive tackle Jake Benzinger, the team announced Tuesday.

Bolton was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma who signed with the Green Bay Packers following the 2019 NFL draft. He spent parts of two seasons in Green Bay and had a stint with the Houston Texans in 2020. He has not seen any game action in his career.

The linebacker room for the Colts got a bit of a jolt on Tuesday as the league’s highest-paid linebacker in Darius Leonard made his training camp debut following an offseason ankle procedure.

Benzinger signed with the Colts on a futures deal back in January but has been working mostly as a depth piece behind the first and second-team offenses.

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Graham Adomitis and waived-injured wide receiver Gary Jennings, the team announced Sunday. Injuries have hit the tight end room hard with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and Noah Togiai all missing multiple practices due to injuries. Adomitis was with the Colts during the team's rookie minicamp in 2021 but didn't sign.

