Data Warehouse Automation Using dbt on (Azure) SQL Server

Cover picture for the article5 things you should be aware of before adapting dbt on (Azure) SQL Server for automating data warehousing/modeling. data build tool (dbt) is one of the rising stars in the world of data and analytics and is therefore part of every modern data stack these days. In a nutshell, dbt simply takes code, compiles it into SQL and runs it against a data warehouse. This simple concept allows to easily create and manage data pipelines to automatically test, build and (incrementally) populate a target analytical model including documentation and data linage out-of-the-box — ideal for automating data warehousing workloads. The company behind dbt, dbt Labs (previously Fishtown Analytics), provides also an IDE named dbt cloud in addition to their open-source Python library dbt-core . Their cloud service gives developers further support in writing version-controlled code in the browser and to orchestrate transformation workloads apart from some other additional features. As a part of their great documentation, you can also find a brief and concise overview of the features and what you can actually achieve with dbt. This article is specifically about the must-knows by adopting dbt on (Azure) SQL Server including the traditional way of building data warehouses which may require you to rethink some aspects by transitioning. This two part series guides you through the setup of dbt on Windows to target (Azure) SQL Server and Azure Synapse Analytics.

