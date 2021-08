As it stands right now, the Dallas Stars have four options in net for the upcoming season. However, injuries are expected to sideline Ben Bishop once again and there are rumours the team is looking to go with a tandem of free agent signing Braden Holtby, as well as Jake Oettinger. That leaves Anton Khudobin as the odd goalie out and there is plenty of speculation that the Stars are looking to ship him out via a trade. At least one report is linking him to Edmonton.