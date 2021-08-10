Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Korean Corn Dog Craze Takes Off in the East Village as Oh K-Dog Plots Another Location

By Luke Fortney
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh K-Dog heads to the East Village with another location. The East Village may soon be one of Manhattan’s best neighborhoods for trying Korean corn dogs coated in fried potato and filled with mozzarella cheese. Oh K-Dog, one of the first restaurants to sell the South Korean street food in Manhattan, is headed to the East Village with a new storefront at 36 Saint Marks Place, between Second and Third avenues. The restaurant is listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website.

ny.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Manhattan, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Village#Corn Dogs#Food Drink#South Korean#Wildair#Fulgurances Laundromat#Alfresco Nyc#Alfresco Awards#Mother Duck#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reports, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start, leading Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy