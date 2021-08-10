Korean Corn Dog Craze Takes Off in the East Village as Oh K-Dog Plots Another Location

Oh K-Dog heads to the East Village with another location. The East Village may soon be one of Manhattan’s best neighborhoods for trying Korean corn dogs coated in fried potato and filled with mozzarella cheese. Oh K-Dog, one of the first restaurants to sell the South Korean street food in Manhattan, is headed to the East Village with a new storefront at 36 Saint Marks Place, between Second and Third avenues. The restaurant is listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website.