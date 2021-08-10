Cancel
NFL

Browns 53-man roster bubble players

By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqOIH_0bNJKi1G00

The Cleveland Browns have a good problem that most teams would be happy to have, they have too many talented players to keep on their 53-man roster. While some players could be traded, get injured or be added to the practice squad, it is likely that general manager Andrew Berry will cut a couple of players that other teams will gladly scoop up.

After years of just trying to have a quality starting lineup, this is a new experience in Cleveland. As aggressive as Berry has been, it will not be surprising to see a number of trades and new players added to the team’s roster while moving on from some talent already in Berea.

Earlier we shared what we consider 53-man roster certainties. In the end, that left 17 roster spots up for grabs with many more players considered on the bubble.

With 90 players on the roster, we won’t be listing all of the players at each position. Instead, we will take a look at who is likely fighting for a roster spot and discuss why they are on the list.

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zfgqz_0bNJKi1G00
[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]
  • Kyle Lauletta

The team has been bringing in a few quarterbacks for workouts lately which could spell doom to Lauletta’s roster hopes. If not, does the team keep three quarterbacks on the roster? That was not their route most of last year but each year can change things.

Running Backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ul2dD_0bNJKi1G00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
  • D’Ernest Johnson
  • Demetric Felton

It is possible that the team keeps four running backs but, if not, these two seem to be fighting for one spot. Johnson has the experience edge while Felton has versatility as a receiver and kick returner.

Fullback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433RIz_0bNJKi1G00
  • None

There is a small chance that Johnny Stanton battles for the starting fullback role but there is almost no chance the team keeps two fullbacks.

Offensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag8AW_0bNJKi1G00
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Nick Harris
  • Alex Taylor
  • Greg Senat
  • Drew Forbes
  • Michael Dunn
  • Blake Hance

With seven players on our certainty list, the offensive line has a lot of guys who could make the roster. While Harris is the backup center, a player like Dunn being able to play all interior positions could push the former Browns draft pick.

Forbes would have been in a fight with Wyatt Teller for the starting guard spot in 2020 before he opted out. Senat was added in free agency and Taylor is an athletic marvel that the team has hopes for.

How many are kept? Does Berry find a trade partner for a few of them? Lots of questions at these spots.

Tight End

  • Stephen Carlson

Carlson’s future seems to depend on how many players the Browns decide to keep at positions. While Kevin Stefanski likes tight ends, could they keep Carlson instead of a more talented player at another position?

Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cizPW_0bNJKi1G00
(AP Photo/David Richard)
  • KhaDarel Hodge
  • JoJo Natson

With five already listed at the wide receiver position as “certainties,” it is likely that Hodge takes the final spot but Natson’s speed will always intrigue. With a lot of turnover on special teams, Hodge has a huge leg up on making the 53-man on top of his skill as a receiver.

Defensive End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jncRF_0bNJKi1G00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Takk McKinley
  • Curtis Weaver
  • Porter Gustin
  • Joe Jackson

There is a lot going on in the defensive end room. McKinley is absent for personal reasons. Prior to his departure from the team, he would have been on the certain list but now everything is uncertain. Weaver is returning from injury but has not proven anything while Gustin has shown flashes but hasn’t been able to put it together. This could be an area that Berry tries to add another player via trade.

Interior Defensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpaRQ_0bNJKi1G00
  • Jordan Elliott
  • Marvin Wilson
  • Sheldon Day
  • Malik McDowell
  • Damion Square

A lot of names, similar to the defensive end group, the interior defensive line is unsettled. Elliott had a poor rookie season but, given his draft status and camp hype, is likely for the roster. Square was added in free agency and could be a slight surprise to make the roster. Wilson was a highly paid undrafted free agent while McDowell’s comeback story hit a speed bump with an injury during the Orange and Browns scrimmage.

Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCOgQ_0bNJKi1G00
  • Jacob Phillips
  • Malcolm Smith
  • Mack Wilson
  • Sione Takitaki
  • Tony Fields II
  • Elijah Lee

Once again, a lot of possibilities at the linebacker position. Phillips has been talked up all camp but his injury history and poor rookie season is concerning. Smith was brought back as a solid veteran but his roster spot could be in jeopardy especially with the great camp being had by Wilson.

Takitaki is a different kind of linebacker than the rest which could give him an edge while Fields and Lee could make the roster due to needs on special teams.

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwaH0_0bNJKi1G00
(AP Foto/David Richard)
  • A.J. Green
  • M.J. Stewart
  • Brian Allen
  • Robert Jackson

Green has been talked a lot about in training camp after being a highly paid undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. Stewart, a former 2nd round pick, is showing versatility filling in at safety due to injuries. Jackson was forced into action last year due to injuries and a talent void but is fighting for his roster life once again.

Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Anse_0bNJKi1G00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
  • Richard LeCounte III
  • Sheldrick Redwine
  • Elijah Benton

LeCounte was drafted this year after a poor final year at Georgia. With three starting safeties likely, the team will need depth and the rookie could help on special teams. Redwine hasn’t developed despite good physical tools but still has a chance.

Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nP26x_0bNJKi1G00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cody Parkey
  • Chase McLaughlin

Kickers are almost always being changed in the NFL. Rarely does a team have the same kicker for more than two or three seasons. Parkey is the incumbent but has to fight off McLaughlin for the kicking spot.

For numbers sake, one kicker was already assumed into making the roster but here we note which two players are fighting for that spot.

How Many Bubble Players for How Many Spots?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAn4A_0bNJKi1G00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Wrapping up, based on our 53-man roster certainty piece, Cleveland has 17 roster spots up for grabs. With that in mind, here is the breakdown of the bubble players fighting for those spots:

  • QB – 1
  • RB – 2
  • FB – 0
  • OL – 6
  • TE – 1
  • WR – 2
  • DE – 4
  • iDL – 5
  • LB – 6
  • CB – 4
  • S – 3
  • ST – 2 fighting for 1 spot already accounted for as a roster spot

Not including the kicker spot, which is one of the 36 roster certainties, we have 34 players fighting for those 17 spots. Some of those bubble players are far more certain than others to make the roster.

Of the names listed above, at least 17 are likely to not be on the team’s initial 53-man roster. Some will be traded, some will be on the team’s practice squad and others will be cut and, likely, picked up by another team.

