Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Charleston Gaillard Center Announces Tabitha Brown

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina born actress, vegan lifestyle personality, mother, and wife, Tabitha Brown will embark on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of her first book, Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom. Tabitha shares the wisdom she gained from her own journey, showing readers how to make a life for themselves that is rooted in nonjudgmental kindness and love, both for themselves and for others. Accompanied by moderators, this is an unforgettable evening powered by the gift of choosing joy and living with intention. Every ticket includes a copy of Tabitha Brown’s book, Feeding the Soul. Tabitha Brown stops at the Charleston Gaillard Center on September 30, 2021.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Development Office#Tiktok#Nbc#Abc#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
Combat SportsPosted by
CNN

Muhammad Ali's grandson marks professional boxing debut with a victory

(CNN) — The continuation of a legacy was how Nico Ali Walsh -- the grandson of Muhammad Ali -- described making his professional boxing debut in the sport on Saturday. Wearing a pair of his grandfather's white trunks, the 21-year-old Walsh won his his middleweight bout against Jordan Weeks with a first-round stoppage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy