Charleston Gaillard Center Announces Tabitha Brown

North Carolina born actress, vegan lifestyle personality, mother, and wife, Tabitha Brown will embark on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of her first book, Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom. Tabitha shares the wisdom she gained from her own journey, showing readers how to make a life for themselves that is rooted in nonjudgmental kindness and love, both for themselves and for others. Accompanied by moderators, this is an unforgettable evening powered by the gift of choosing joy and living with intention. Every ticket includes a copy of Tabitha Brown’s book, Feeding the Soul. Tabitha Brown stops at the Charleston Gaillard Center on September 30, 2021.