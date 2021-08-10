Charleston Symphony Opens Single Tickets for 2021-2022 Season: “A Triumphant Return”

The Charleston Symphony (CSO) announced that tickets to individual concerts for its 2021-2022 performance season are now available for public purchase. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the CSO is one of a few select orchestras in the United States that was able to serve its community throughout the pandemic by performing full symphonic repertoire for live audiences. While the CSO completed a full 20-21 season of its Masterworks and Pops series, ticket inventory was dramatically limited due to social distancing requirements. The Symphony is planning to return to a full capacity hall at the exquisite Charleston Gaillard Center for more than 20 live performances from September through April.