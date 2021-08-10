Cancel
Building Badasses Launches Construction 101 Crash Course to “Empower Female Homeowners Planning Construction Projects”

By Holy City Sinner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding Badasses, a local support circle for women in the building industry, focused on educating and empowering women to find their voices in all aspects of construction, announced the launch of their Construction 101 Crash Course, a new in-person or remote seminar serving female homeowners. The course is a 4-hour intensive capped at 10 participants, offered monthly throughout the fall. This in-person event aims to provide an efficient way for local female homeowners to learn the ins and outs of the construction industry to become educated and empowered to confidently pursue their upcoming renovation or new construction project in the changing COVID-impacted building landscape.

