Tempest Offering Special Seven-Course Tasting Menu for One-Year Anniversary

The Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant Invites the Public to Celebrate Milestone & First Year Success After Debuting Amid the Pandemic. Pleasanton, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Bay Area’s 100% halal gourmet burger concept, iniBurger is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, August 21. Kicking off the festivities at the Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11), the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the iniBurger team to commemorate the milestone. All day, at both locations in Pleasanton & Fremont, the burger boss will be gifting guests a free slider, appropriately dubbed M’ini burger, of their choice from either location in Pleasanton or Fremont. To redeem, guests simply need to use the code phrase “Happy Anniversary” at check out and show proof that they follow iniBurger on Instagram @iniBurgerOfficial or like them on Facebook. No additional purchase is required. iniBurger’s craveable M’ini varieties include the MexiCali, Malibu Bae Grilled Chicken, Falafel, and more.