Tempest Offering Special Seven-Course Tasting Menu for One-Year Anniversary
Tempest is hosting a special menu dinner on Thursday, August 12th in celebration of its one-year anniversary. The menu will be available starting at 5 pm. Chef Partners Jamie Lynch and Adam Hodgson have created a $99 seven-course tasting menu including dishes such as lobster with chorizo and brown butter and heart of ribeye with huckleberry. The prix-fixe anniversary menu will come with wine pairings and a limited “a la carte” menu will also be available.holycitysinner.com
Comments / 0