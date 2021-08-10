Cancel
Restaurants

Tempest Offering Special Seven-Course Tasting Menu for One-Year Anniversary

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempest is hosting a special menu dinner on Thursday, August 12th in celebration of its one-year anniversary. The menu will be available starting at 5 pm. Chef Partners Jamie Lynch and Adam Hodgson have created a $99 seven-course tasting menu including dishes such as lobster with chorizo and brown butter and heart of ribeye with huckleberry. The prix-fixe anniversary menu will come with wine pairings and a limited “a la carte” menu will also be available.

#Tempest#Tasting Menu#A La Carte#Best New Restaurant#Food Drink#Chef Partners
