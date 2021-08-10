Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A global database of diversified farming effects on biodiversity and yield

By Sarah K. Jones ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9422-5563
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Convention on Biological Diversity conference (COP15), United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), and United Nations Food Systems Summit, 2021 is a pivotal year for transitioning towards sustainable food systems. Diversified farming systems are key to more sustainable food production. Here we present a global dataset documenting outcomes of diversified farming practices for biodiversity and yields compiled following best standards for systematic review of primary studies and specifically designed for use in meta-analysis. The dataset includes 4076 comparisons of biodiversity outcomes and 1214 of yield in diversified farming systems compared to one of two reference systems. It contains evidence from 48 countries of effects on species from 33 taxonomic orders (spanning insects, plants, birds, mammals, eukaryotes, annelids, fungi, and bacteria) of diversified farming systems producing annual or perennial crops across 12 commodity groups. The dataset presented provides a resource for researchers and practitioners to easily access information on where diversified farming systems effectively contribute to biodiversity and food production outcomes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Biodiversity#Crop Yield#Sustainable Agriculture#Data Collection#Constituti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

10% — not 75% — of crops are pollinator-dependent: Our World in Data debunks alarmist environmental claims that our food supply is endangered by ‘threatened’ honeybees and other insects

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It’s unfortunate that the wildlife we care least about provides us with the most functional value. We favor the bears over the insects and bacteria, despite relying on the latter much more.
AgricultureNewswise

Effectively removing CO2 from the atmosphere

Newswise — Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and ETH Zurich have investigated the extent to which direct capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ambient air can help to effectively remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. The result: With careful planning, for example with regard to location and provision of the necessary energy, CO2 can be removed in a climate-effective manner. The researchers have now published their analysis in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
GardeningNature.com

The World Checklist of Vascular Plants, a continuously updated resource for exploring global plant diversity

The World Checklist of Vascular Plants (WCVP) is a comprehensive list of scientifically described plant species, compiled over four decades, from peer-reviewed literature, authoritative scientific databases, herbaria and observations, then reviewed by experts. It is a vital tool to facilitate plant diversity research, conservation and effective management, including sustainable use and equitable sharing of benefits. To maximise utility, such lists should be accessible, explicitly evidence-based, transparent, expert-reviewed, and regularly updated, incorporating new evidence and emerging scientific consensus. WCVP largely meets these criteria, being continuously updated and freely available online. Users can browse, search, or download a user-defined subset of accepted species with corresponding synonyms and bibliographic details, or a date-stamped full dataset. To facilitate appropriate data reuse by individual researchers and global initiatives including Global Biodiversity Information Facility, Catalogue of Life and World Flora Online, we document data collation and review processes, the underlying data structure, and the international data standards and technical validation that ensure data quality and integrity. We also address the questions most frequently received from users.
Grocery & Supermaketfooddive.com

Vertical farming firms get global ambitions

Vertical farming giant Kalera AS has agreed to acquire all shares in Germany-based indoor farm operator &ever GmbH for an enterprise value of 130 million euros ($152.6 million). &ever has operations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, which would give Kalera a global footprint and expand its product offer into cut leaf baby greens. Kalera AS would wholly own the company, which would be renamed Kalera GmbH.
EnvironmentScience Now

Integrate biodiversity targets from local to global levels

You are currently viewing the summary. Decisions to be made at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will shape biodiversity conservation approaches for the next 30 years, a critical time for the future of nature and people. Reflecting from our African perspective, we applaud the necessary increase in ambition to conserve nature (1), but we share alarm about the limited equity and justice in establishment of protected areas and impacts on people (2–6). Further, raising the burden of protection in the Global South while failing to address global economic drivers of biodiversity decline will only repeat and amplify historical cycles, and effort invested in conservation will be wasted. We see hope in new and diversified approaches to conserved areas (7) and the development of other, less formal conservation mechanisms. Here we offer a framework that can help to integrate these with improved conventional conservation approaches.
AgricultureNature.com

Combining ability and gene action controlling rust resistance in groundnut (Arachis hypogaea L.)

Groundnut rust caused by Puccinia arachidis Speg. is a major cause of yield and quality losses in groundnut (Arachis hypogaea L.) in the warm-humid tropics including Tanzania. Breeding and deployment of rust resistant cultivars with farmer-preferred attributes will bolster groundnut production and productivity. The objective of this study was to determine the combining ability effects and gene action controlling rust resistance in groundnut genotypes for breeding. Twelve selected and complementary parental lines were crossed in a diallel design, to develop F1 progenies, which were advanced to the F2 for individual plant selection. Thirty-three successful partial crosses and the 12 parents were field evaluated using a 5 × 9 alpha lattice designs with two replications over two seasons in Tanzania. The tested genotypes exhibited significant (P < 0.05) variation for rust resistance, yield and yield-related traits. There existed significant (P < 0.05) difference on the general combining ability (GCA) effect of parents and the specific combining ability (SCA) effect of progeny for the assessed traits indicating that both additive and non-additive gene effects conditioned trait inheritance. The Bakers’ ratios indicated that the non-additive gene effects predominantly controlling rust resistance and yield components. This suggested that transgressive segregants could be selected for improved rust resistance and yield gains in the advanced pure line generations. Genotypes ICGV-SM 05570 and ICGV-SM 15567 were the best general combiners for rust resistance and grain yield. The crosses ICGV-SM 16589 × Narinut and ICGV-SM 15557 × ICGV-SM 15559 were identified as the best specific combiners for rust resistance with moderate yield levels and medium maturity. Genotypes with desirable GCA or SCA effects were selected for further breeding.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Evidence for self-sustaining populations of Arcuatula senhousia in the UK and a review of this species’ potential impacts within Europe

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86876-x, published online 06 May 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the Author list, where Hannah Tidbury was incorrectly listed as an author. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article.
JapanNature.com

Monolithic polymeric porous superhydrophobic material with pneumatic plastron stabilization for functionally durable drag reduction in blood-contacting biomedical applications

Superhydrophobic (SHP) surfaces can provide substantial reductions in flow drag forces and reduce blood damage in cardiovascular medical devices. However, strategies for functional durability are necessary, as many SHP surfaces have low durability under abrasion or strong fluid jetting or eventually lose their air plastron and slip-flow capabilities due to plastron gas dissolution, high fluid pressure, or fouling. Here, we present a functional material that extends the functional durability of superhydrophobic slip flow. Facile modification of a porous superhydrophobic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon) foam produced suitable surface structures to enable fluid slip flow and resist protein fouling. Its monolithic nature offered abrasion durability, while its porosity allowed pressurized air to be supplied to resist fluid impalement and to replenish the air plastron lost to the fluid through dissolution. Active pore pressure control could resist high fluid pressures and turbulent flow conditions across a wide range of applied pressures. The pneumatically stabilized material yielded large drag reductions (up to 50%) even with protein fouling, as demonstrated from high-speed water jetting and closed loop pressure drop tests. Coupled with its high hemocompatibility and impaired protein adsorption, this easily fabricated material can be viable for incorporation into blood-contacting medical devices.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
ElectronicsNature.com

Wireless, battery-free, and fully implantable electrical neurostimulation in freely moving rodents

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. Implantable deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems are utilized for clinical treatment of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and chronic pain. However, long-term efficacy of DBS is limited, and chronic neuroplastic changes and associated therapeutic mechanisms are not well understood. Fundamental and mechanistic investigation, typically accomplished in small animal models, is difficult because of the need for chronic stimulators that currently require either frequent handling of test subjects to charge battery-powered systems or specialized setups to manage tethers that restrict experimental paradigms and compromise insight. To overcome these challenges, we demonstrate a fully implantable, wireless, battery-free platform that allows for chronic DBS in rodents with the capability to control stimulation parameters digitally in real time. The devices are able to provide stimulation over a wide range of frequencies with biphasic pulses and constant voltage control via low-impedance, surface-engineered platinum electrodes. The devices utilize off-the-shelf components and feature the ability to customize electrodes to enable broad utility and rapid dissemination. Efficacy of the system is demonstrated with a readout of stimulation-evoked neural activity in vivo and chronic stimulation of the medial forebrain bundle in freely moving rats to evoke characteristic head motion for over 36 days.
HealthNature.com

Integrating flexible electronics for pulsed electric field delivery in a vascularized 3D glioblastoma model

Glioblastoma is a highly aggressive brain tumor, very invasive and thus difficult to eradicate with standard oncology therapies. Bioelectric treatments based on pulsed electric fields have proven to be a successful method to treat cancerous tissues. However, they rely on stiff electrodes, which cause acute and chronic injuries, especially in soft tissues like the brain. Here we demonstrate the feasibility of delivering pulsed electric fields with flexible electronics using an in ovo vascularized tumor model. We show with fluorescence widefield and multiphoton microscopy that pulsed electric fields induce vasoconstriction of blood vessels and evoke calcium signals in vascularized glioblastoma spheroids stably expressing a genetically encoded fluorescence reporter. Simulations of the electric field delivery are compared with the measured influence of electric field effects on cell membrane integrity in exposed tumor cells. Our results confirm the feasibility of flexible electronics as a means of delivering intense pulsed electric fields to tumors in an intravital 3D vascularized model of human glioblastoma.
WildlifeNature.com

Advancing improvement in riverine water quality caused a non-native fish species invasion and native fish fauna recovery

The knowledge of biotic and abiotic drivers that put non-native invasive fishes at a disadvantage to native ones is necessary for suppressing invasions, but the knowledge is scarce, particularly when abiotic changes are fast. In this study, we increased this knowledge by an analysis of the biomass of most harmful Prussian carp Carassius gibelio in a river reviving from biological degradation. The species' invasion followed by the invasion's reversal occurred over only two decades and were documented by frequent monitoring of fish biomass and water quality. An initial moderate improvement in water quality was an environmental filter that enabled Prussian carp’s invasion but prevented the expansion of other species. A later substantial improvement stimulated native species’ colonization of the river, and made one rheophil, ide Leuciscus idus, a significant Prussian carp’s replacer. The redundancy analysis (RDA) of the dependence of changes in the biomass of fish species on water quality factors indicated that Prussian carp and ide responded in a significantly opposite way to changes in water quality in the river over the study period. However, the dependence of Prussian carp biomass on ide biomass, as indicated by regression analysis and analysis of species traits, suggests that the ecomorphological similarity of both species might have produced interference competition that contributed to Prussian carp’s decline.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide identification and analysis of the heat shock transcription factor family in moso bamboo (Phyllostachys edulis)

Heat shock transcription factors (HSFs) are central elements in the regulatory network that controls plant heat stress response. They are involved in multiple transcriptional regulatory pathways and play important roles in heat stress signaling and responses to a variety of other stresses. We identified 41 members of the HSF gene family in moso bamboo, which were distributed non-uniformly across its 19 chromosomes. Phylogenetic analysis showed that the moso bamboo HSF genes could be divided into three major subfamilies; HSFs from the same subfamily shared relatively conserved gene structures and sequences and encoded similar amino acids. All HSF genes contained HSF signature domains. Subcellular localization prediction indicated that about 80% of the HSF proteins were located in the nucleus, consistent with the results of GO enrichment analysis. A large number of stress response–associated cis-regulatory elements were identified in the HSF upstream promoter sequences. Synteny analysis indicated that the HSFs in the moso bamboo genome had greater collinearity with those of rice and maize than with those of Arabidopsis and pepper. Numerous segmental duplicates were found in the moso bamboo HSF gene family. Transcriptome data indicated that the expression of a number of PeHsfs differed in response to exogenous gibberellin (GA) and naphthalene acetic acid (NAA). A number of HSF genes were highly expressed in the panicles and in young shoots, suggesting that they may have functions in reproductive growth and the early development of rapidly-growing shoots. This study provides fundamental information on members of the bamboo HSF gene family and lays a foundation for further study of their biological functions in the regulation of plant responses to adversity.
IndustryNature.com

Impact of water stress under ambient and elevated carbon dioxide across three temperature regimes on soybean canopy gas exchange and productivity

The present study investigated the interactive effects of three environmental stress factors elevated CO2, temperature, and drought stress on soybean growth and yield. Experiments were conducted in the sunlit, controlled environment Soil–Plant–Atmosphere–Research chambers under two-level of irrigation (WW-well water and WS-water stress-35%WW) and CO2 (aCO2-ambient 400 µmol mol−1 and eCO2-elevated 800 µmol mol−1) and each at the three day/night temperature regimes of 24/18 °C (MLT-moderately low), 28/22 °C (OT-optimum), and 32/26 °C (MHT-moderately high). Results showed the greatest negative impact of WS on plant traits such as canopy photosynthesis (PCnet), total dry weight (TDwt), and seed yield. The decreases in these traits under WS ranged between 40 and 70% averaged across temperature regimes with a greater detrimental impact in plants grown under aCO2 than eCO2. The MHT had an increased PCnet, TDwt, and seed yield primarily under eCO2, with a greater increase under WW than WS conditions. The eCO2 stimulated PCnet, TDwt, and seed yield more under WS than WW. For instance, on average across T regimes, eCO2 stimulated around 25% and 90% dry mass under WW and WS, respectively, relative to aCO2. Overall, eCO2 appears to benefit soybean productivity, at least partially, under WS and the moderately warmer temperature of this study.
ScienceNature.com

Citral modulates virulence factors in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is responsible for high morbidity and mortality rates. Citral has been studied in the pharmaceutical industry and has shown antimicrobial activity. This study aimed to analyze the antimicrobial activity of citral in inhibiting biofilm formation and modulating virulence genes, with the ultimate goal of finding a strategy for treating infections caused by MRSA strains. Citral showed antimicrobial activity against MRSA isolates with minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values between 5 mg/mL (0.5%) and 40 mg/mL (4%), and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) values between 10 mg/mL (1%) and 40 mg/mL (4%). The sub-inhibitory dose was 2.5 mg/mL (0.25%). Citral, in an antibiogram, modulated synergistically, antagonistically, or indifferent to the different antibiotics tested. Prior to evaluating the antibiofilm effects of citral, we classified the bacteria according to their biofilm production capacity. Citral showed greater efficacy in the initial stage, and there was a significant reduction in biofilm formation compared to the mature biofilm. qPCR was used to assess the modulation of virulence factor genes, and icaA underexpression was observed in isolates 20 and 48. For icaD, seg, and sei, an increase was observed in the expression of ATCC 33,591. No significant differences were found for eta and etb. Citral could be used as a supplement to conventional antibiotics for MRSA infections.
ChemistryNature.com

Optical, electrochemical and photocatalytic properties of cobalt doped CsPbCl nanostructures: a one-pot synthesis approach

The present manuscript aims at the synthesis of cesium based halide perovskite nanostructures and the effect of cobalt doping on the structural, optical, lumnisent, charge storage and photocatalytic properties. In a very first attempt, we report the solvothermal synthesis of Co doped CsPbCl3 nanostructures under subcritical conditions. The structural features were demonstrated by X-ray diffraction (XRD) Surface morphology determined cubic shape of the synthesized particles. Doping is an excellent way to modify the properties of host material in particular to the electronic structure or optical properties. Incorporation of Co2+ ions in the perovskite structure tunes the optical properties of the nanostructures making this perovskite a visible light active material (Eg = 1.6 eV). This modification in the optical behaviour is the result of size effect, the crystallite size of the doped nanostructures increases with cobalt doping concentration. Photolumniscance (PL) study indicated that CsPbCl3 exhibited Blue emission. Thermogravametric analysis (TGA) revealed that the nanostructures are quite stable at elavated temperatures. The electrochemical performance depicts the pseudocapacative nature of the synthesized nanostructures and can used for charge storage devices. The charge storage capability showed direct proportionality with cobalt ion concentration. And Finally the photocatalytic performance of synthesized material shows superior catalytic ability degrading 90% of methylene blue (MB) dye in 180 min under visible light conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Numerical simulation and analysis of effects of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with electromagnetic pulses

The blood–brain barrier (BBB) opening induced by electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) may be a drug delivery strategy of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the mechanism of EMP-induced BBB opening is still ambiguous. Previous studies have shown the relation between the external field and the extent of BBB permeation (referred to as the effect), while the connection between the internal field and the effect remains unknown. Here, the influence of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with EMPs is investigated, the dielectric parameters of the specific anthropomorphic mannequin (SAM) and structural parameters of the spherical brain are adjusted, and the field distribution in the brain illuminated by EMPs at the frequency range of 0–0.5 GHz is simulated based on the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Studio Suite. The results show that the average electric field in the brain is about 1/100–1/5 of the incident field within the studied frequency range, individual differences have little effect on the field distribution in the human brain; and thus, it is reliable to establish the connection between the internal field and the effect, which is of great theoretical significance for further study of the mechanism of an EMP on the brain.
WildlifeScience Daily

World's biodiversity maps contain many gaps

As the world's nations prepare to set new goals for protecting biodiversity, Yale researchers have identified where data gaps continue to limit effective conservation decisions. In a new study, a team of researchers created maps and assessed regional trends in how well existing species data are able to represent the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy