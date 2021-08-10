Cancel
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Announces New American Academy of Nursing Fellows for 2021

By Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing’s (JHSON) Deborah J. Baker, DNP, ACNP, NEA-BC, associate dean for health systems partnership and innovation, and Laura Samuel, PhD, MSN, RN, assistant professor, have been selected for induction as fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. The honor celebrates their accomplishments within the nursing profession and their leadership in education, practice, and research.

