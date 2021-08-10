Dawn Scott to leave FA women's physical performance role

New Zealand went on to win their much desired gold medal as they have work on it since they lost in the Rio Olympic finals against Australia back in 2016. The Black Ferns beat France in the finals match with an outstanding performance as the French went on to take home silver. France had a long journey having to qualify via the Olympic Repechage in Monaco before securing their ticket’s to Tokyo, their journey brought them to win their first ever medal in rugby. Fijiana 7s was the talk of the town after shocking the world with their outstanding performance, beating Great Britain and almost beating New Zealand in the semi finals, Fiji took home the bronze medal, their first women’s Olympic medal.