Dawn Scott to leave FA women's physical performance role

The Top Under-the-Radar Women’s Performances from the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics swimming competition produced many stars, some old and some new, some expected and some surprising. On the women’s side, you think of Emma McKeon’s seven-medal performance, Ariarne Titmus‘ sensational victory over Katie Ledecky in the 400 freestyle, Ledecky winning the inaugural gold medal in the 1500 free and capturing her third straight title in the 800 free, Yui Ohashi becoming Japan’s star of the swimming portion of the Games with her two IM wins, Kaylee McKeown affirming her status as the world’s premier female backstroker and Tatjana Schoenmaker’s emergence that culminated with a world record in the women’s 200 breaststroke.
