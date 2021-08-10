Cancel
UEFA

Dawn Scott to leave FA women's physical performance role

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 4 days ago

Dawn Scott will leave her role as the FA’s Senior Women’s physical performance manager at the end of September, having spent most of the last two years working with the England team. Scott had returned to the FA in 2019 after four years working with U.S. Soccer and the USWNT,...

