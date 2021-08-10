Cancel
Frightening Photo of Tom Brady and Tony Dungy Stuns Football Fans: ‘I Legit Thought These Were Wax Figures’

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone takes a bad picture, it’s no surprise Tom Brady does too. What’s surprising is that the perfect NFL quarterback allowed a photo so vile to go viral. Brady took a break from training camp on Sunday to attend the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to specifically watch his longtime rival Peyton Manning get enshrined. During the night, Brady caught up with Manning’s former coach Tony Dungy, who shared the nice moment on social media.

