The Resort Ending, Explained

The premise of travel is often a great way to begin a ghost story. Ghosts are fragments of imagination that live in faraway corners and only manifest in far-flung lands away from the safety of home. ‘The Resort’ is a gruesome, gory, visceral, and amply diabolical horror film written and directed by Taylor Chien. The story revolves around friends who embark upon an upbeat trip to a haunted island in Hawaii. In turn, they are plunged into a never-ending nightmarish daydream that is destined for a devastating ending. The finality indeed makes room for a horrific revelation, and the audiences must be surprised and even outraged. Well, in that case, let us take you back to the haunted island and look for answers. SPOILERS AHEAD.