Rashida Tlaib Seen Dancing Maskless at Wedding In ‘Substantial’ Covid Transmission Zone After Slamming Rand Paul for Criticizing CDC

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was seen dancing maskless at a wedding on Sunday on the same day she slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for criticizing the most recent CDC guidelines on wearing masks. The footage of the “Squad” member dancing was taken by the band playing at the wedding and...

