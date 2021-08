Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talented young actors in Hollywood. Vox reported that he was the youngest actor to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 80 years for his role as Elio in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name." Chalamet was only 19 when he starred in the film; he was 22 when he received his nomination. The young actor was starstruck during the Oscars, but he told LA ABC 7, "I'm not embarrassed by that ... I really am a fan first and foremost."