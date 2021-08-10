Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan’s Crazy Housing Market Continues

By Erica Gray
 4 days ago
If you're trying to buy a house right now or you just currently bought one, you know how insane the market is right now. I actually just bought my second house and man, was it way easier buying a couple of years ago. Buying this house seemed impossible. I put...

Comments / 2

Lansing, MI
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Sales#Interest Rates#Millennials#Re Max#Fox 47
Businessprobuilder.com

Zillow Predicts Price Increases Through Summer 2022

Though recent reports say there’s a cooldown happening for the housing market, Zillow predicts home prices will not start to slow until summer 2022. Zillow economists believe home values will increase 5.2% by October, reach an increase of 8.2% by December, and hit a 12.1% increase by July 2022 before prices will dip. These are slightly adjusted estimates from previous Zillow forecasts due to the uncertainty of the delta variant spread and potential impact of expiring forbearance programs. Expectations for existing home sales were also adjusted to a total of 5.89 million existing home sales for the year, slightly down from the previous prediction of 5.91 million.
Real Estatepajaronian.com

Overheated real estate market begins to cool

The pandemic created a frenzied real estate market in much of the United States that has yet to let up, with demand for housing still outpacing the number of homes coming on the market, giving sellers a heavy upper hand in most of the country. But economists say the market cooled off a bit in July—perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Home sales market cools because buyers no longer feel rushed: Redfin

Indicators continue to show that the housing market is cooling down, but at the same time, median sales prices and asking prices are up compared with the same week last year, Redfin reported. The share of homes for sale where the seller dropped the listed price rose to 4.9%, making...
Homelessrismedia.com

Affordability Squeeze on the Way for Housing Market

What does it matter if mortgage rates are historically low if homeowners are paying record-high monthly payments due to rising home values? According to a new report from Zillow, this is a real challenge in today’s housing market, which may see an even bigger affordability squeeze in the months to come.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

With housing prices rising, affordability issues are coming

Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, as housing affordability improvements brought on by historically low mortgage rates and dampened rent growth are quickly disappearing. A new analysis by Zillow finds these affordability issues are expected to worsen by the end of the year, and are likely to leave millions newly housing-cost burdened — when rent paid as a share of income rises beyond 30%.
Houston, TXHouston Agent Magazine

New listings rose in July as more affordable options hit the market

July brought some good news for first-time homebuyers. New listings grew as smaller, more affordable homes hit the market. Realtor.com’s July monthly housing report found new listings grew for the fourth month in a row, and those listings included a higher number of smaller homes. Homes for sale nationally dropped 33.5% year over year last month, and while inventory is still lower than it was a year ago, the report found the rate of decline is slowing.
Texas Stateworldpropertyjournal.com

Here is What's Ahead for Texas' Housing Market in the Coming Year

According to researchers at the Texas Real Estate Research Center, a more stable Texas housing market is ahead, as soon as pandemic-induced home shortages dissipate. Texas Real Estate Research Center's newly released 2021 Mid-Year Texas Housing & Economic Outlook further reports that supply chain bottlenecks continue. The strong recovery has...
Real Estaterealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
100.7 WITL

How To Buy Your Own Michigan Island

Have you been dreaming of an island getaway? Here's your unique opportunity to OWN an island in Michigan where you can get away and stay away. After you visit, you may not want to leave! Go get your checkbook!. The house located at 574 Red Road in Michigamme is for...
WJCT News

Housing Affordability Squeeze Hitting Jacksonville

A new analysis released Thursday forecasts that housing in Jacksonville will continue to get less affordable through the end of the year. Jacksonville renters – on average – are more at risk than homeowners of being thrust into a category known as “housing burdened,” which is generally defined as needing to devote 30% or more of income toward the cost of housing.
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Balance is Slowly Returning as Homebuying Demand Moderates

Nearly 5% of listings saw price drops, the highest level since 2019. Home sellers are increasingly realizing that the housing market is no longer heating up. The share of homes for sale with a price drop rose for the fifteenth consecutive week to 4.9%, a level last seen in 2019. Buyers may also be starting to notice that homes are staying on the market a little longer—a median 17 days—as more homeowners are listing their homes and at more realistic prices. Asking prices have eased back to where they were in May, and while they are still being bid up half the time, homes are selling for less of a premium above list price than they were last month.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Yes, the Valley housing market is cooling. Here's what it means for homebuyers

PHOENIX — While it's not even close to becoming a buyer's market in the Valley, there is light at the end of the tunnel for people trying to purchase a home. "What we can tell you is that the market has cooled from its crazy insane cry-yourself-to-sleep market — but it doesn't mean it's cold," said Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst for The Cromford Report.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

What's With Massachusetts' Hot Housing Market

Prices of homes in Massachusetts continues to reach new highs despite the pandemic and a slow economic recovery. First, we discuss the current state of the market with Marc Draisen, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. Then, we take listener calls with a real estate roundtable with Greg Vasil, CEO and President of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, and Craig Foley, a Realtor and Chief Sustainability officer with LAER Partners.
100.7 WITL

Michigan Is Facing A Hospitality Worker Shortage

At this point, about every business that deals with the public, is hiring. You can't turn a corner without seeing a help wanted sign. From fast food like McDonalds, to retailers like Meijer. Everyone is struggling, including Michigan hospitality workers. Restaurants and hotels are even struggling to keep staffed up...
Real Estateshawneemissionpost.com

Your Mortgage: “That’s just … crazy.”

Full tilt. With no emergency brake. That’s how some have described the pace of the housing market in 2021. There was joy (but sometimes regret) in winning, and there was agony in defeat. Bidding wars got so intense that home price growth set an all-time record nationwide. But with cooler...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

The Housing Market's Two Biggest Challenges

June marked the third consecutive month of new single-family home sale declines, and the reasons why have spurred debates, says the National Association of Home Builders’ Chief Economist Robert Dietz. New-home sales remained 13.5% higher in June 2021 compared to the previous year, but dropped 6.6% from May 2021 to an annualized rate of 676,000. Dietz says the media has blamed builders limiting sales due to lack of inventory and higher construction costs and that rising home prices have kicked many buyers out of the market. Both reasons do have an effect on the market, and NAHB says materials, labor, and land are holding back housing supply.

