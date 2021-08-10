Michigan’s Crazy Housing Market Continues

Nearly 5% of listings saw price drops, the highest level since 2019. Home sellers are increasingly realizing that the housing market is no longer heating up. The share of homes for sale with a price drop rose for the fifteenth consecutive week to 4.9%, a level last seen in 2019. Buyers may also be starting to notice that homes are staying on the market a little longer—a median 17 days—as more homeowners are listing their homes and at more realistic prices. Asking prices have eased back to where they were in May, and while they are still being bid up half the time, homes are selling for less of a premium above list price than they were last month.