Michigan’s Crazy Housing Market Continues

June marked the third consecutive month of new single-family home sale declines, and the reasons why have spurred debates, says the National Association of Home Builders’ Chief Economist Robert Dietz. New-home sales remained 13.5% higher in June 2021 compared to the previous year, but dropped 6.6% from May 2021 to an annualized rate of 676,000. Dietz says the media has blamed builders limiting sales due to lack of inventory and higher construction costs and that rising home prices have kicked many buyers out of the market. Both reasons do have an effect on the market, and NAHB says materials, labor, and land are holding back housing supply.
