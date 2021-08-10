Sean Strickland calls Kelvin Gastelum a “lazy f*ck” ahead of Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland called Kelvin Gastelum a “lazy f*ck” ahead of the Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34. Strickland is the No. 8 ranked middleweight in the UFC following his win over Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33, and Gastelum is ranked one spot behind him at No. 9. Next Saturday night, Gastelum takes on Cannonier in a high-profile middleweight fight between top-10 fighters. Ahead of the matchup, Strickland spoke to MMA journalist James Lynch and was asked about his thoughts on the Gastelum vs. Cannonier fight. Strickland did not hold back, ripping Gastelum for being “lazy” while admitting he does have a chance to beat Cannonier.www.bjpenn.com
