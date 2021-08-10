Former CBS Records President Walter Yetnikoff Dead at 87

Walter Yetnikoff, the former president and CEO of CBS Records from 1975-90, died Sunday, three days before his 88th birthday. A cause of death has not been announced. Born in New York, Yetnikoff grew up in the predominately Jewish neighborhood of Brownsville in Brooklyn, where he experienced an abusive childhood at the hands of his father. "He would kick me in the street when I was five years old, and I thought that was normal,'' Yetnikoff told The New York Times in 2004. He graduated from nearby Brooklyn College in 1953 and then entered Columbia Law School, where he was editor of the Columbia Law Review. After earning a law degree, he served in the U.S. Army in Cold War-era West Germany; upon his discharge, he began working for the law firm Rosenman, Colin, Kaye, Petschek and Freund, which represented CBS and its chief executive, William S. Paley.