Bring on the Criticism

Years ago, in a fit of pique over perceived mistreatment by the press, President John Kennedy purportedly likened those spouting the criticism to a baseball player. [Once] there was a legendary baseball player who always played flawlessly. He consistently hit when at bat and was never thrown out at first. When on base he never failed to score. As a fielder, he never dropped a ball and he threw with unerring accuracy. He ran swiftly and played gracefully. In fact, he would have been one of the all-time greats except for one thing—no one could ever persuade him to put down his beer and hot dog and come out of the press box to play.