Hot, steamy weather on tap

Meteorologists are warning of a heat wave that they say will begin tomorrow and usher in heat and humidity that will make temperatures feel in excess of 100 degrees.

Thursday will be the hottest day, and the heat wave will conclude on Sunday, when the peak temperature is expected to drop to the low 80s, meteorologists from the National Weather Service and the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center said.

PET SAFETY TIPS ON HOT DAYS

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.

Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse.

Animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool — not all dogs are good swimmers.

Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed, and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.

Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog; the layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn.

When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn.

Commonly used rodenticides and lawn and garden insecticides can be harmful to cats and dogs if ingested, so keep them out of reach. Keep citronella candles, tiki torch products, and insect coils of out pets’ reach as well.

Remember that food and drink commonly found at barbeques can be poisonous to pets. Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression, and comas.

Never use fireworks around pets. Exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns or trauma, and even unused fireworks can contain hazardous materials. Many pets are also fearful of loud noises and can become lost, scared or disoriented, so it’s best to keep your little guys safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area of your home.

Meteorologist Gary Lessor from Western Connecticut State University said humidity will begin picking up tomorrow, when temperatures will peak at 90 to 95 degrees, but the heat index, or apparent temperature, will be between 100 and 102. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s, with the apparent temperature reaching about 105 degrees, he said.

Meteorologist Alan Dunham from the National Weather Service said temperatures on Thursday could feel as high as 108 degrees, which has caused the federal agency to issue an excessive heat watch for the north-central area of the state and beyond. Dunham said excessive heat watches are rare in Connecticut.

Lessor said excessive heat watches are issued when “the heat and the humidity would be dangerous to those outdoors with long exposure.”

Dunham said the National Weather Service advises people to stay hydrated with water, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, limit physical activity to the evening or early morning, and check in on neighbors, especially the elderly who do not have air conditioning.

Lessor offered much of the same advice, but also said that people should “never bring animals in the car, not even to run to the corner grocery store” in such heat. He said the best way to cool down is to remain indoors with air conditioning running, and he advised people to take a cool shower when feeling overwhelmed by the heat.

Lessor noted that three consecutive days of temperatures that reach 90 degrees constitute a heat wave, and he said while the state normally endures heat waves throughout the summer, people’s bodies are less conditioned for such weather this year after the excessive rain in July and cool start to August.

Dunham and Lessor both said the heat wave should break on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to peak in the low 80s.