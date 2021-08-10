224, Unit #101 Maggie Mack Lane, Sevierville, TN 37862

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a beautiful mountain view, is in lovely Sevierville. Convenient to multiple attractions, including Dollywood and Smokey Mountain National Park. Included is the King size Master Bedroom set and Sectional sofa made for the Living Room. This will not last long. There is an elevator to the condo and is handicap-accessible. Be sure to watch the video tour of this fantastic move-in ready condo. Included in the HOA is water, trash pickup, lawn care, pest control, building insurance, elevator maintenance. Must have financial pre-approval letter or proof of cash prior to showing.